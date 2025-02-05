Today's Pop Culture Jeopardy! recap: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 (Episode 29)

Episode 29 of Pop Culture Jeopardy! aired today (February 5). With a new twist to the classic quiz show Final Jeopardy! the game show pits three teams against each other to test their knowledge on pop culture. Participants are grouped into teams of three, and they compete in a high-stakes game for a grand prize of 300,000 dollars.

Today, February 5, saw three teams, Personality Hires, On The Bubble, and The Stage Names compete for a spot in the semi-finals. Who will take away the prize on today's 29th episode? All scores and the final winner are explored below.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! follows the format of the popular game show, Final Jeopardy and reverses the traditional question-and-answer format of quiz shows. It instead presents participants with a clue and they have to guess what it indicates. The final answer has to be framed as a question as per the rules of the game. The recap for today's episode is explored below.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! Wednesday, February 5, 2025 (Episode 29) Question and Solution

The question for today's game is from the category Television. The clue for the game is as follows:

"Inspired by a joke in a 2004 movie, it debuted on August 8, 2017 with programming that included darts & disc golf"

The solution for today's question is:

What is ESPN8 The Ocho?

The Ocho is a full-time FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channel in Canada and the U.S. But it was originally a joke in the 2004 movie Dodgeball. ESPN debuted it with the intent of filling up programming time during the summer on ESPNU in 2017. It proved to be very popular with viewers.

Who are the contestants for today's game?

The three teams along with their members on today's game are as follows:

Personality Hires , Emily, Zach, and Miranda

, Emily, Zach, and Miranda On The Bubble , Jacoby, Paul, and Nick

, Jacoby, Paul, and Nick The Stage Names, Ryan, Rocky, and Kemie

The episode saw an intense showdown among the three winning teams who have made it this far and are now playing for a seat in the semi-finals.

This episode marks Quarterfinal #2 and it is being contested between The Stage Names, winner of episode 5, On The Bubble, winner of episode 7, and Personality Hires, winner of episode 3. The team, Personality Hires, was dominant in the knockout round. Considering their own Jeopardy! experience, it is not surprising if they dominate today's Pop Culture Jeopardy! and emerge a winner.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! Wednesday, February 5, 2025: Game stats and winner

The recap for Season 1, Episode 29 is explored below:

Jeopardy! Round:

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

On The Bubble 7 correct 0 incorrect

Personality Hires 7 correct 0 incorrect

The Stage Names 3 correct 0 incorrect

Statistics after the Jeopardy round:

Personality Hires 15 correct 1 incorrect

On The Bubble 8 correct 0 incorrect

The Stage Names 9 correct 0 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Personality Hires 8,200

On The Bubble 7,200

The Stage Names 4,600

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Personality Hires 29 correct 3 incorrect

On The Bubble 17 correct 0 incorrect

The Stage Names 17 correct 0 incorrect

Scores going into Final:

Personality Hires 23,000

On The Bubble 18,800

The Stage Names 15,800

Final result and winner:

The Stage Names 15,800 + 15,795 = 31,595

On The Bubble 18,800 + 18,798 = 37,598

Personality Hires 23,000 + 14,601 = 37,601

Personality Hires is the winner in episode 29.

Stay tuned for the recap of episode 30 of Pop Culture Jeopardy!

