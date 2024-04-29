Tracker episode 11: Release date & time, what to expect, where to watch, and more

Audiences are awaiting the release of Tracker episode 11 after CBS and Paramount+ released the first ten episodes of the show between February 11, 2024, and April 28, 2024. The show is a massive hit, and a testament to that is its viewership.

According to TV Insider, the first episode of the show chipped in approximately 30 million views across multiple platforms. On the other hand, the show continues to have an average viewership of approximately 16 million across platforms.

Quite naturally, audiences are excited for the release of the next episode of the beloved series. For these fans, Tracker episode 11 will be aired on CBS on May 5, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST. The episode is titled Beyond the Campus Walls.

Where to watch Tracker episode 11 and what to expect?

As mentioned previously, Tracker episode 11 will be available for viewing on the CBS network on May 5, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST. Those without a cable connection can watch the latest episode on CBS or Paramount+'s streaming platform.

Additionally, those with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video can also watch Tracker episode 11 via several options. They can either opt for a 7-day free trial for Paramount+ via Amazon Prime or purchase an SD version of the first season for $19.99. They can also purchase an HD version of the first season of the show on the platform for $24.99.

Not much is known about Tracker episode 11. However, CBS has released an official synopsis for the upcoming show, which might give the audience a fair idea of what to expect. It says:

"Beyond the Campus Walls – When a grad student goes missing after a house party, his friends and family believe he buckled under the pressure of his research grant. But, after consulting with his sister Dr. Dory Shaw (Melissa Roxburgh), a professor at the school, Colter uncovers a trail of explicit photos and messages that lead him to uncover a dangerous – and deadly – conspiracy on campus, on the CBS Original series TRACKER."

Who stars in CBS's Tracker?

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a man with inexplicable tracking skills who uses these skills to his advantage. He often works for government-aided organizations and private individuals in return for money.

The main cast of the show also includes:

Robin Weigert who plays Teddi Bruin

Abby McEnany who plays Velma Bruin

Fiona Rene who plays Reenie

Eric Graise who plays Bob Exley

Guest stars in the show are actors such as:

Lee Tergesen who plays Ashton Shaw

Mathew Nelson-Mahood who plays a young Russell Shaw

Bradley Stryker who plays Tom Tozer

Marley Shelton who plays Erika Kennedy

Gil Birmingham who plays Gus

Wendy Crewson who plays Mary Dove Shaw

Sofia Pernas who plays Billie Matalon

Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles were cast to guest star in April 2024. Roxburgh will play Dory, Colter's younger sister, and Ackles will be seen as Russell Shaw, their estranged older brother.

How many seasons of Tracker will be there?

As of now, Tracker is expected to have two seasons. Tracker season 1 episode 1 premiered on CBS on February 11, 2024. On its day of premiere, the show was watched by approximately 30 million people worldwide. The viewership for the subsequent episodes dropped drastically, but it was high enough to guarantee a second season of the show.

After just four episodes of the show, Tracker was renewed for a second season, which is expected to be released somewhere between 2024 and 2025, as reported by TV Insider.

Tracker episode 11 airs on CBS on May 5, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST.