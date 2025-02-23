Tracker season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, plot, where to watch, and more

Tracker season 2 episode 10 is set to premiere on February 23, 2025, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. This latest episode continues Colter Shaw's journey to uncover mysteries while contending with his own struggles. The episode will air on CBS and will also be available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

The episode, titled Nightingale, delves deeper into Colter Shaw's world as he is hired to track down a missing singer involved in a violent crime. As Colter digs into the case, he uncovers disturbing parallels between himself and the singer, particularly their shared survivalist instincts. This episode promises to challenge Colter in ways the previous cases did not, adding a haunting layer to the show.

The official synopsis for Tracker season 2 reads:

“Lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw roams the country as a ‘reward seeker,’ using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.”

Everything to know about Tracker season 2 episode 10

Tracker season 2 episode 10 will be released on February 23, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. The episode will air on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus the following day for Essential subscribers.

You can catch the latest episode of Tracker season 2 on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus. If you are a new subscriber, Paramount Plus offers a one-week free trial. Meanwhile, CBS is available through various cable providers or through its CBS app.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) February 23, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) February 23, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) February 23, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) February 23, 2025 5:00 PM

Plot of Tracker season 2 episode 10

In Tracker season 2 episode 10, Colter Shaw is hired to track a missing singer involved in a violent crime. As he digs deep, he discovers that his survival instincts match those of the singer.

This relationship gives the case an interesting layer and accentuates Colter's personal mission. The episode promises to probe the psyche of both characters, stressing their commonalities and the emotional toll of their survivalist lives.

Production, direction, and cast

Tracker season 2 is directed by Jon Huertas, who brings his expertise in drama and action to the show. Based on the book, The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the show continues the gripping tale of Colter Shaw, played by Justin Hartley.

Playing retired police officer Keaton, Jon Huertas assists Colter with his investigations. Together, they help people in need to get justice and negotiate challenging and occasionally dangerous situations.

Tracker is produced by a talented team that ensures each episode is filled with suspense, action, and emotional depth. The show’s unique concept and dynamic characters keep viewers engaged, making it a standout in the genre.

Tracker season 2 episode 10 is set to bring new challenges for Colter Shaw as he tracks down a missing singer tied to a violent crime. This episode will be available for fans to watch on CBS and Paramount Plus, with the release date set for February 23, 2025.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Tracker season 2 and similar projects as the year progresses.

