Tracker season 2 episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tracker season 2 episode 13 will air on March 16, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Fans of the CBS show are eagerly awaiting the next installment, where Colter Shaw's investigation takes him to a new location, New York City.

Ad

The episode can also be streamed live on Paramount+ Showtime. Essential subscribers can watch the episode the following day on Paramount+. The series continues to captivate with its thrilling mysteries and character-driven stories.

Following Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), Tracker season 2 uses tracking skills to solve missing person cases. Entering Colter's past and relationships with those around him, the show strikes a mix between great stakes and personal challenges.

Colter will tackle a case in New York in episode 13, stretching his abilities to the limit as he searches for a woman who vanished from a high-end clothes retailer.

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

The official synopsis for Tracker season 2 episode 13 is as follows:

"Colter travels to New York City to find a woman who vanished in the dressing room of an upscale clothing store."

Colter's skills and methods will be put to the test in new ways as he moves through the busy streets of New York.

Everything to know about Tracker season 2 episode 13

Ad

Ad

Tracker season 2 episode 13 will be available on CBS on March 16, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. If you miss the live airing, you can catch it on Paramount+ Showtime for streaming. Essential subscribers can watch the episode a day after its release on the platform.

Here are the release times for Tracker season 2 episode 13 based on different U.S. time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 16, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) March 16, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 16, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 16, 2025 5:00 PM

Ad

As the show’s mysteries unfold, fans can tune in to enjoy the latest twists and turns in Colter’s ongoing quest to find missing people.

A quick recap of Tracker season 2 episode 12

Ad

In Tracker season 2 episode 12, Colter Shaw investigates the case of Alice, a missing woman and recovering opioid addict. Following Alice's phone, Colter finds a string of horrific events including the murder of psychiatrist Sal Markowitz and the terrifying discovery that Alice's troubled patient, Paul, is accountable for a string of brutal killings.

Colter finally saves Alice from an amusement park, bringing the episode to a tense but fulfilling end.

Tracker season 2 episode 13 preview

Ad

In Tracker season 2 episode 13, Colter Shaw is called to New York City to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a woman from a high-end clothing store.

The episode may take Colter out of his comfort zone, as he must rely on his skills to track down the woman in a bustling urban environment. As Colter navigates the complexities of the city, the case reveals unexpected twists that will keep viewers on edge.

Ad

Also Read: 5 shows to watch if you liked Tracker season 2

Production, direction, and cast

The second season of Tracker, which combines mystery and personal drama, is directed by several seasoned filmmakers. Abby McEnany (Velma Bruin), Floriana Lima (Camille Picket), Chris Lee, Justin Hartley (Colter Shaw), and Fiona Rene (Reenie) are part of the main cast.

Colter and Reenie's relationship remains central, and their collaboration changes with every case. With a blend of character growth, suspense, and storylines, the show's writing and direction keep viewers interested.

Ad

All the released episodes of Tracker season 2 are now available to stream on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback