Tracker Season 2 Episode 14: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tracker Season 2 Episode 14 is set to premiere on March 23, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. Fans of the show can also watch the episode live on Paramount+ Showtime, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, which provide CBS access.

For those who prefer to stream after airing, Paramount+ will offer Tracker Season 2 Episode 14 on the following day. The second season of Tracker continues its weekly release schedule, with new episodes available every Sunday.

Colter Shaw visits New Orleans in this episode to look at the enigmatic disappearance of a teenage musician. He investigates an unsettling mystery entwined with dark magic in tandem with a local detective.

The official synopsis of Tracker Season 2 Episode 14 reads:

"When a teenage musician vanishes in New Orleans, Colter teams up with a local detective and uncovers a chilling mystery involving dark magic."

Everything to know about Tracker Season 2 Episode 14

Tracker Season 2 Episode 14 will be airing on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Below is the release time across various US time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 23, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) March 23, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 23, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 23, 2025 5:00 PM

Fans can catch Tracker Season 2 Episode 14 live on CBS or stream it via Paramount+ Showtime, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

What to expect from Tracker Season 2 Episode 14

In Tracker Season 2 Episode 14, Colter Shaw is called to New Orleans, where he faces an investigation that brings him deep into the heart of the city. The episode starts with the enigmatic disappearance of a teenage musician.

Colter quickly learns from working with local investigator Detective Veach that the case is far more complicated than it first seems. The disappearance of the musician is related to dark powers very much present in the city.

The research revolves mostly around the city's strong ties to mysticism, dark magic, and voodoo; Colter and Detective Veach come across supernatural aspects as they hunt for the missing teen.

A quick recap of Tracker Season 2 Episode 13

Tracker Season 2 Episode 13 aired on March 16, 2025, and follows Colter Shaw as he investigates the disappearance of a woman named Claire in New York. The case first seems simple: a woman vanished from a high-end clothes retailer.

Colter's instincts, though, soon alert him to the fact that the situation is more complex than it first seems. Going deeper, he finds startling links to government espionage and covert operations. His search leads him into perilous territory where he finds Claire's disappearance linked to a more general, covert conspiracy involving covert government operations.

As the episode progresses, Colter uncovers more layers to the mystery. He learns that Claire works for a government agency and her job at a publishing house was merely a front for secretive operations. The matter gets more dire when Colter discovers a mole in the agency and the actual nature of Claire's work puts both her and Colter in danger.

As Colter discovers a network of lies, dishonesty and dangerous people, his search for Claire turns into a race against time. Colter has discovered the whole scope of the conspiracy by the end of the episode, which sets up a dramatic confrontation with those running the operation.

Production, direction and cast

Under Lee Rose's direction, Tracker Season 2 features executive producers, including Justin Hartley. The show's rich narratives and varied locations, with each episode enveloping viewers in a different environment, have attracted interest.

Justin Hartley plays Colter Shaw, the driven protagonist who tracks down missing people using his aptitudes. Marci T. House, Detective Veach, joins him and turns into Colter's reliable investigator's friend. Among the cast are also Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell.

All the released episodes from Tracker Season 2 are now available to stream on CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime.

