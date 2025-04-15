Tracker season 2 episode 17: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tracker season 2 Episode 17 is set to air on April 20, 2025, bringing viewers an intense and emotional storyline. The episode, titled Memories, will release at 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) on CBS, marking another pivotal moment in Colter Shaw's journey. If you cannot catch it live, the episode will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV for your convenience.

Tracker season 2 Episode 17's plot centers on Colter Shaw's personal quest to assist his friend Randy, who calls on him to locate a missing woman. Tied to Randy's past, this woman is his ex-best girlfriend's friend.

The case puts Colter in unknown emotional territory with the clock running. Rising stakes will lead to exciting surprises and a study of human relationships for the audience.

Everything to know about Tracker season 2 episode 17

Release date and time

Tracker season 2 episode 17 will be released on April 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM EST. For those in different time zones across the United States, the release times are as follows:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) April 20, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) April 20, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) April 20, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) April 20, 2025 5:00 PM

Where to watch

Fans of the series can tune into CBS to watch the episode live. If you prefer streaming, Paramount+, Amazon Prime, and Pluto TV are all excellent options for catching the latest episode.

What to expect

Tracker season 2 episode 17 takes the storyline in a new direction. Colter Shaw is no stranger to high-stakes situations, but this one strikes closer to home for his friend Randy.

Randy's ex-girlfriend's best friend, who has vanished following a night out, is the focus of the case. Colter encounters unknown emotional hurdles as he investigates more in Tracker season 2 episode 17.

A quick recap of Tracker season 2 episode 16

Tracker season 2 episode 16, titled The Mercy Seat, takes Colter Shaw into the Montana wilderness to find two missing snowboarders, Shelly and Brianna. As he tracks them through harsh winter conditions, he uncovers a deadly secret—these snowboarders are linked to a dangerous cult led by Father Eamon.

The cult lures unsuspecting travelers to a secluded cabin, where Shaw learns that the family living there has a horrifying practice of murder and cannibalism.

Colter successfully locates Shelly and Brianna, but the situation turns dark when the cultists, including Rufus and Dash, ambushed them. As the group fights for survival, Colter and Brianna eventually defeat the cult members, freeing the women. In the thrilling climax, Colter confronts Father Eamon, ending the cult's reign of terror.

The tension subsides as Colter and the saved women are airlifted out of the wilderness, but it raises still more questions about the futures of the people involved. The episode also hints at unresolved storylines, particularly concerning Reenie Greene and her mysterious association with Leo Sharf, setting the stage for future conflicts.

Plot of Tracker season 2 episode 17

The plot of Memories focuses on a personal case for Colter Shaw. Randy, a close friend of Colter, asks him to help look for the best friend of Randy's ex-girlfriend, who has vanished following a Reno night.

Colter's investigation brings emotional and personal consequences as he probes into his own history and relationship with Randy. The episode delves into the need to look for a missing person before it is too late, the influence of the past, and the need for connection.

Production, direction, and cast

The series is produced by CBS. The cast of Tracker season 2 includes Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, the world-famous tracker, and Chris Lee as Randy, who plays a significant role in episode 17. Fiona Rene portrays Reenie Greene, a crucial team member, and Eric Graise returns as Bobby Exeley in later episodes.

Tracker season 2 is now available to stream on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.

