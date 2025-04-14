Tracker season 2 episode 16 ending explained: Did Colter Shaw save the day?

Tracker season 2 episode 16, titled The Mercy Seat, aired on April 13, 2025. This episode continues the journey of Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker. It takes the viewers to the frigid wilderness, with Shaw racing against time to rescue two sisters.

Colter is asked in this specific episode to assist in locating two missing snowboarders in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness. Shaw finds a dark family secret as he travels deeper into the snow-covered forest, which puts him in a life-or-death scenario.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

In Tracker season 2 episode 16, Colter Shaw successfully rescues the snowboarders, Shelly and Brianna, along with Amelia, after uncovering a deadly cult in the wilderness. This twist is a stark reminder of the consequences of digging too deep into dangerous territory and is also a test of strength, bravery, and moral integrity.

The suspenseful ending of Tracker season 2 episode 16

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 16 (Image via CBS)

Tracker season 2 episode 16 ends suspensefully. Things get worse after Colter Shaw discovers that the helpful wilderness strangers are a deadly cult. He discovers that the isolated family, including the sisters he's trying to save, has disappeared.

Shaw discovers that the cult is led by Father Eamon, a religious fanatic who has been using the remote lodge as a base to carry out his twisted practices. The sisters, Shelly and Brianna, along with Amelia, another victim, are captured and taken to the lodge. Colter soon realizes that the family has been living off the grid and the lodge's isolated location is a trap for unsuspecting hikers and travelers.

As the tension builds, Colter sends an SOS to his allies. With Brianna's help, he fights back against the cult members and ultimately manages to save all the women involved.

In the process, he kills the cult's leaders—Rufus, Dash, and Father Eamon—and frees the girls. The rescue ends with Colter and the survivors escaping the wilderness just as a helicopter arrives to airlift them out.

Colter Shaw's heroic yet dangerous rescue mission

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 16 (Image via CBS)

At the start of Tracker season 2 episode 16, Colter Shaw is tasked with finding two missing snowboarders, Shelly and Brianna, in the harsh environment of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

As he quickly locates the injured Shelly and the less hurt Brianna, he is faced with the immediate challenge of keeping them alive until help arrives. Shaw's skills as a survivalist are put to the test as he works to prevent the sisters from succumbing to the elements.

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 16 (Image via CBS)

When the group finds a cabin with strange occupants, Shaw starts feeling uneasy. The hosts, a brotherly duo, Dash and Rufus, offer help but seem overly curious about Shaw's mission.

This awkward encounter foreshadows the episode's dark turn, as Shaw soon learns these people are not who they claim to be. After discovering that the cabin owners have been murdered, Shaw realizes that he has walked straight into a dangerous situation.

Unveiling the cult: A dark family secret

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 16 (Image via CBS)

As Colter Shaw delves deeper into the mystery, he uncovers chilling details about the family living in the lodge. The leader of the group, Father Eamon, is revealed to be a religious fanatic with a violent agenda.

The family's isolation is not voluntary but a cover for their cannibalistic tendencies. They've been luring unsuspecting travelers to their homes, where they kill and consume them, creating a terrifying atmosphere of dread.

Amelia, one of the hostages, discloses that for years, she has been held captive and brainwashed into thinking all men were a danger. Colter, who now knows the whole extent of the threat confronting the sisters, finds an emotional turning point in this discovery.

Colter now has to use all of his wits and physical strength to free the women and flee the lodge before the cult can carry out its last retribution, given the odds against him.

The showdown: Colter vs. The Cult

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 16 (Image via CBS)

The final confrontation in Tracker season 2 episode 16 is an action-packed, heart-pounding sequence. Colter's quick thinking and survival training come to the forefront as he battles Father Eamon and his sons.

As Colter makes his way through the lodge, he faces off against the cult members in a series of violent encounters. Having regained her strength, Brianna plays a crucial role by helping Colter take down one of the cult members, Rufus, while Colter dispatches Dash and Eamon.

In a climactic moment, Colter uses a fork to fight off Rufus. With the help of his allies, he defeats the cultists and rescues the girls. The episode ends with the helicopter arriving to rescue everyone from the mountain, signaling the end of another dangerous chapter in Colter Shaw's journey.

Rescues, favors, and uncertain alliances

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 16 (Image via CBS)

Following the dramatic rescue, Colter Shaw and the women are finally rescued from the treacherous wilderness. As the helicopter takes off, the tension eases, but the episode hints at unresolved issues.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Tracker season 2 episode 16 is the ongoing subplot involving Reenie and her mysterious new client, Leo Sharf. While Colter and the women escape, Reenie faces the consequences of her decision to work with Leo, who may not be entirely trustworthy.

The favor Reenie asks for to help Colter may come back to haunt her, leaving a sense of unease hanging over the episode's resolution. As Shaw moves on from this harrowing experience, viewers are left with lingering questions about the characters' future and the implications of Reenie's new alliance.

Tracker season 2 episodes are now available on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.

