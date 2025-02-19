What role does Eric Graise play on Tracker? Character details explored

Tracker is an American action drama series that premiered on CBS on February 11, 2024. The show features Colter Shaw, a survivalist with exceptional skills in tracking and searching for missing people for a bounty. It was developed from Jeffery Deaver's novel The Never Game.

Eric Graise plays Bobby Exley in the series. He is a computer hacker who provides Shaw with technical expertise during investigations. Graise, a double-leg amputee, has starred in The Tomorrow War and Locke & Key, among other shows and movies.

Eric Graise (Image via Instagram/@easygreazy)

In the CBS series Tracker, Eric Graise portrays Bobby Exley, a computer scientist and genius hacker. Bobby, an infant bilateral amputee, is well known for his supporting role in Shaw's investigation. He provides vital information and technological support, crucial for finding missing persons and solving complex cases.

As Colter Shaw's primary technical specialist, Bobby wears many hats. He hacks into security systems, conducts background checks, tracks lost devices, and analyzes cryptic messages. His skills enable Shaw to make the right decisions during investigations.

Who is Eric Graise?

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 6, 1990, Eric Graise is an American actor, dancer, and musician. He graduated from the University of West Georgia with a bachelor's degree in Theatre. While in school, he also achieved two finalist positions in the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Region 4, receiving Best Musical Actor and Best Comedic Actor.

Graise has worked in both television and film. He played King in the television series Step Up: High Water and had recurring parts in Teenage Bounty Hunters and Queer as Folk. His film credits include The Tomorrow War and The Places we Won't Walk.

In addition to these projects, Graise has worked as a dancer for Atlanta's Full Radius Dance Company and as a casting associate for Actor's Express in Atlanta. He was a White House panel speaker during the 25th Annual Celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act, demonstrating his interest in the arts and inclusivity.

Eric Graise's perspective on portraying Bobby Exley

While portraying Bobby Exley in Tracker, Graise directs attention to the need to incorporate disability within a character's development while ensuring that it is not the most distinguishing aspect of them. Furthermore, he advocates for the representation of disabled individuals in the media.

During his interview with Amplitude magazine on October 21, 2020, he expressed his desire for the presence of such characters in the industry, stating:

"It is not easy to admit this as a working actor, but I will say that I have not yet encountered the character with a disability that I want to see. Not a single time."

Graise earned the SAG-AFTRA Harold Russell Award for his commitment and positive work towards disability representation.

New episodes of Tracker air every Sunday on CBS at 8:00 pm ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ the next day.

