Is Tracker airing at a new time? CBS’s recent schedule explained

Tracker fans will need to wait a little longer for the next thrilling episode. Tracker season 2, episode 16, originally scheduled for release on April 6, 2025, has been delayed by one week. The episode will now air on April 13, 2025, on CBS.

For those eager to watch, the show can be streamed on CBS All Access, where fans can catch up on previous episodes as well. Titled The Mercy Seat, episode 16's plot focuses on Colter Shaw helping an old friend with a search-and-rescue operation.

His assignment is to locate two lost sisters in the frigid Montana wilderness. The episode also looks at Reenie's moral dilemma as she encounters a new client who will test her ethical limits.

CBS’s recent schedule about Tracker season 2 release

Tracker's episode 16, despite the one-week delay, will be released on April 13, 2025. Set in a snowy, dangerous terrain, the episode will continue to focus on Colter Shaw's exciting trip. Many of the show's viewers, who have been anxiously anticipating the next episode, have noticed this change in the timetable.

While season 2, episode 16 will not air on April 6, 2025, as initially planned, the show is still available for streaming on CBS All Access. As seen in the previous episodes, the series ensures character development, mystery, and tension.

In the meantime, fans can catch up on the show’s previous episodes on CBS All Access or explore other series available on the platform. Fans of the show have found it excellent at combining emotional moments with gripping narratives.

A quick recap of Tracker season 2 episode 15

In Tracker season 2, episode 15, titled The Grey Goose, Colter Shaw finds himself involved in a high-stakes mission with personal stakes. The episode revolves around Justine, an escaped prisoner who holds Rachel Sherwood, a guard, hostage during a hospital transfer. But Colter finds more hidden truths as he looks into Rachel's involvement in the escape.

Billie Matalon goes undercover in a women's prison as the episode unfolds, where she uncovers important details on the escape plan. Colter and Detective Helen Brock collaborate to track down phony leads and untangle the conspiracy behind the breakout. In the end, they find Rachel had always been a part of the escape strategy rather than a hostage.

The emotional twist emerges when Rachel’s true motivations are revealed. She and Justine had planned the escape for wealth and independence, manipulating everyone involved.

The episode ends with Colter stepping in to handle the situation without violence, ensuring justice is served despite the emotional fallout. The episode also features significant developments in Colter and Billie’s relationship, hinting at more personal stakes ahead.

Overall, season 2 episode 15 is filled with twists and emotional depth, as Colter and his team uncover the truth behind a high-profile escape and betrayal. This marks a turning point for the characters, setting the stage for future episodes.

All the episodes released in season 2 are now available to stream on CBS.

