Tracker Season 2 Episode 16: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tracker Season 2 Episode 16 will air on April 13, 2025, continuing the thrilling storyline that has captivated audiences with each new episode. The episode, The Mercy Seat, features Colter Shaw, the master tracker, in one of his most dangerous environments.

The episode will be available to watch on CBS at 8:00 PM ET and will also be streamed live on Paramount+ Showtime for those who prefer online streaming.

The episode will take viewers to the dangerous "Deathzone Wilderness," where Colter must save a woman who has become stranded in the hostile snowy environment. Colter has to endure the harsh surroundings in order to finish his mission, which heightens the tension. Reenie will also be important in this episode, helping Colter through this dangerous situation.

Focusing on Colter Shaw's complicated past and his relationships with allies, including Reenie and Billie, Tracker season 2 keeps mixing action with emotional depth.

Viewers can expect emotional character arcs alongside its edge-of-your-seat plots as the show explores Colter's personal life. The stakes have never been higher with episode 16's arrival.

Everything to know about Tracker season 2 episode 16

Tracker season 2 episode 16 will be released on April 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET on CBS. For those who want to watch it on streaming platforms, the episode will also be available on Paramount+ with Showtime. Viewers can also catch the episode on Paramount+ the following day.

Release timings for major USA regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) April 13, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) April 13, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) April 13, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) April 13, 2025 5:00 PM

The episode is expected to attract a large audience, especially with the return of Colter Shaw, whose unique skills have made the show a hit among fans. Stay tuned to CBS or Paramount+ Showtime for the latest updates.

Where to expect

In Tracker season 2 episode 16, Colter Shaw will face one of his most perilous challenges yet. The upcoming episode will take viewers into the snow-covered wilderness of the "Deathzone Wilderness," a location notorious for its harsh conditions.

Colter’s tracking skills will be pushed to the limit as he works against time to complete his mission and save the day. His interactions with Reenie and Billie will add depth to the plot, with their camaraderie and shared experiences providing emotional undertones to the high-stakes drama.

A quick recap of Tracker season 2 episode 15

In Tracker season 2 episode 15, titled Grey Goose, Colter Shaw finds himself reluctantly teaming up with his old ally, Detective Brock. The episode focuses on Justine's escape, a prisoner who holds Rachel Sherwood, a guard and hostage during a transfer.

Colter and Brock find a plan far more complicated than they first thought as they investigate the case more closely. Billie, who goes undercover in a women's prison, helps Colter fit together hints, guiding them to the actual escape mastermind.

At the end of the episode, the shocking revelation is that Rachel was an accomplice in the escape plan rather than a hostage. Everything changes after this realization, forcing Colter and Brock to face Rachel's treachery. Colter and Brock are able to save the day in a heated confrontation that concludes the episode.

The plot of Tracker season 2 episode 16

In Tracker season 2 episode 16, Colter Shaw ventures into the "Deathzone Wilderness," an icy and treacherous landscape, to rescue a woman in danger. Due to the snowy terrain and dangerous situation, Colter's mission is even more dangerous.

Cast of the series

The cast of Tracker season 2 episode 16 features Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, who has become the face of the series. His co-stars, Fiona Rene and Chris Lee, also play pivotal roles, adding depth to the story with their performances as Reenie and Randy. The dynamic between Colter and Reenie is especially crucial in this episode, as they work together to solve a high-stakes case.

All the Tracker season 2 released episodes are now available on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.

