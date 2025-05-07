Tracker season 2 episode 20: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tracker season 2 episode 20 is nearing its release, and fans can’t wait to see how this thrilling season will come to a close. The episode, titled Echo Ridge, will air on May 11, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. For those who prefer to stream, it will be available the next day on Paramount+.

Colter Shaw comes back to Echo Ridge to look into a diner owner's vanishing. However, he quickly finds a decades-old abduction linked to a terrible family secret. This discovery is likely to clarify the enigmatic situation surrounding Colter's father's death, a plot line developing since season 1.

Episode 20 is anticipated to answer long-standing questions and leave some open for the following chapter.

Everything to know about Tracker season 2 episode 20

Release date and time

Tracker season 2 episode 20 will air on May 11, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Fans across different regions can tune in at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time May 11, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time May 11, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time May 11, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time May 11, 2025 5:00 PM

Where to watch

Tracker season 2 episode 20 will be available for live viewing on CBS at the scheduled air time. If you prefer to stream the episode, it will be available on Paramount+ the following day.

To access Paramount+, viewers can choose from various subscription plans, including the Paramount+ Essential plan (with ads) at $7.99 per month or the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan at $12.99 per month.

What to expect

The season finale will focus on Colter Shaw's return to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner's disappearance. Digging deeper, he finds a long-buried family secret linked to the decades-old abduction case.

Expect dramatic twists that will finish the main arc about Colter's father's death and the hidden box packed with cryptic clues, as well as intense suspense and mystery.

A quick recap of Tracker season 2 episode 19

In Tracker season 2 episode 19, titled Rules of the Game, Colter Shaw is called upon by Reenie to investigate the sudden disappearance of Francie Butler, the assistant to her client, Leo Sharf.

Colter learns that the abduction is part of a deliberate plot, including personal vendettas and concealed motives rather than a random act.

The tension escalates when Reenie herself becomes a target, leading to a high-stakes rescue mission. Colter's tracking skills and determination are put to the test as he navigates through layers of deception to save his friend and uncover the truth behind the abduction.

The episode highlights Colter's family and the complex relationships that shaped him. Dory, Colter's sister, returns and gives him a box with their father's research materials. This discovery makes Colter wonder about his father's death and its relevance to the case.

As the episode concludes, Colter's relentless pursuit of justice leads to the resolution of the immediate threat, but the underlying mysteries remain.

Viewers are left eagerly waiting for the next episode by the cliffhanger concerning the enigmatic box and its consequences for Colter's past.

Production, direction, and cast

Tracker season 2 episode 20 is directed by Mark Williams. The lead role of Colter Shaw is portrayed by Justin Hartley, whose dynamic performance has been central to the show's success. The episode also features performances from supporting cast members, including those playing Reenie (Fiona Rene) and Dory (Melissa Roxburgh).

Tracker season 2 episode 20 will be available to stream on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.

