Trainwreck: P.I. Moms - Release date & time, where to watch and more

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms is a highly anticipated Netflix documentary series that will delve into the scandalous and dramatic collapse of a reality TV show. Premiering on July 22, 2025, the documentary offers viewers a unique look into the 2010 reality series about a group of suburban mothers turned private investigators.The documentary will explore the corruption and sabotage that led to the downfall of the show and the darker truths behind the scandal. It will be available for streaming on Netflix starting at midnight Pacific Time (PT) on the release date.The story is about how a group of moms tries to solve different cases while also dealing with their problems. As the probe goes on, Chris Butler, who created the show, is accused of sabotage and being part of a corrupt drug ring.Trainwreck: P.I. Moms will bring together archival footage, court documents, and interviews to unravel the dark side of reality TV.When does Trainwreck: P.I. Moms come out? Release time for all major time zonesA still from Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (Image via Netflix)Trainwreck: P.I. Moms will be available for streaming on Netflix at midnight Pacific Time (PT) on July 22, 2025. The release time varies across different U.S. time zones. Below is a table showing the release time for each major region:Time ZoneDateTimeEastern Standard Time (EST)July 22, 20253:00 AMCentral Standard Time (CST)July 22, 20252:00 AMMountain Standard Time (MST)July 22, 20251:00 AMPacific Standard Time (PST)July 22, 202512:00 AMNo theatrical release is planned, so all viewers across the U.S. will be able to access the show directly on Netflix as per these timings.What to expectTrainwreck: P.I. Moms takes viewers on a revealing journey through the rise and fall of a reality TV show centered around a private investigation agency made up of suburban mothers. The official logline reads:This tell-all documentary investigates an early 2000s reality show about private eye moms and the drug scandal that sabotaged the series and its stars.Initially seen as a promising idea, the show quickly goes awry. The mothers, trained as private investigators, fail at their assigned tasks, leading to growing concerns of sabotage.As the series progresses, a mystery whistleblower accuses Chris Butler, the show's leader, of running an illegal narcotics business. This revelation sets the tone for the documentary's examination of the hazy line between reality and performance in television entertainment.Through interviews with participants and experts, the documentary traces how the TV show, which initially seemed empowering, eventually descends into chaos. A full investigation was finally conducted after the show's fake situations were mixed with real crimes. Viewers will get an interesting and critical look at how reality TV can impact the lives of both contestants and viewers.Production, direction, and cast View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrainwreck: P.I. Moms was directed by Phil Bowman and produced by Sheun Adelasoye De Nicola, Alexander Marengo, and Tim Wardle. The documentary is produced by RAW and BBH, the same production companies that brought audiences other notable entries in the Trainwreck series.The cast includes key figures such as Michelle Allen, Charmagne Peters, Denise Antoon, and Ami Wiltz. These women were the core participants in the failed private investigation agency. Chris Butler, the mastermind behind the agency, plays a pivotal role in the documentary. His history of criminal activities, such as drug trafficking, is revealed through court documents and interviews.Also Read: The true story behind Trainwreck: The Real Project X, explainedTrainwreck: P.I. Moms will be available to stream on Netflix.