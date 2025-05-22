Transplant season 4: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Canadian medical drama series Transplant was released in February 2020 on CTV. In March 2023, it was renewed for its fourth season, which premiered in October 2023.

The show follows Dr. Bashir Hamed, a Syrian refugee in Canada, the newest emergency medicine resident at the fictional York Memorial Hospital in Toronto. Bash, as his peers like to call him, is passionate about his career and navigates through intense work and personal obstacles to emerge successful.

Since its release, the series has captivated audiences worldwide, earning it a rating of 7.9 on IMDb and 91% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Cast and characters of Transplant season 4

Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Hamed

Gracemoon Arts Theatre Opening Night Gala - Source: Getty

Dr. Bashir is a refugee from the Syrian Civil War with a background in emergency medicine, most recently in the war zone. He arrives in Canada and begins work at a Middle Eastern restaurant. However, an accident in the kitchen allows him to prove his expertise in emergency medicine, landing him a residency at York Memorial Hospital.

Hamza Haq is a Canadian actor largely known for his role on Transplant, earning him three Canadian Screen Awards. He has also appeared on Quantico (2015) and The Queen of My Dreams (2023).

Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc

2025 Sundance Film Festival - "Two Women" Premiere - Source: Getty

Dr. Magalie is also an ER resident who is battling a heart condition of her own. Her illness doesn't stop her from being one of York's most dedicated doctors.

Laurence Leboeuf is a Canadian actor known for her roles in My Daughter, My Angel (2007) and Two Women (2025).

Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis

Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis. Still via Instagram/@transplantctv

Dr. June Curtis is a quiet trauma surgeon at York. Focused and driven, she struggles to open up about her issues.

Ayisha Issa is a Canadian actress who has appeared in English and French-language shows and movies, including Eye on Juliet (2017) and Workin' Moms (2019)

Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter

Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter. Image via Instagram/@transplantctv

Dr. Theo is an emergency pediatric medicine fellow. Season 3 saw him being suspended from York.

Jim Watson is a Canadian actor known for his roles on Murdoch Mysteries (2008) and Saving Hope (2012-2017).

Rekha Sharma as Dr. Neeta Devi

Dr. Hamed and Dr. Devi on Transplant. Image via Instagram/@transplantctv

Dr. Neeta Devi was introduced in season 3 as the Chief of Emergency Medicine at York.

Rekha Sharma is a Canadian actor known for her roles in Battlestar Galactica (2006-2009) and Star Trek: Discovery (2017-2020).

Torri Higginson as RN Claire Malone

Torri Higginson as Nurse Claire Malone. Image via Instagram/@transplantctv)

Claire Malone is the head ER nurse at York, she is highly compassionate and dedicated.

Torri Higginson is known for her roles in NCIS (2007-2009) and Dark Matter (2015-2017).

Other cast members include:

Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hamed

Gord Rand as Mark Novak

Kenny Wong as Arnold De Luca

Mariah Inger as Rhoda DaSilva

Season 4 of Transplant can be streamed on NBC and Peacock on May 22, 2025.

