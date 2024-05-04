Trying Season 4: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

While fans still can’t get over the third installment’s endearing ending, Trying Season 4 is all set to return, continuing Jason and Nikki’s struggle to keep it all together. Created and penned by Andy Wolton, the British comedy-drama has run for three seasons, releasing each year since 2020. Following the release patterns, the fourth installment was expected to be released in the year 2023, but for some reason, it didn’t.

Now, without making the fans wait any longer, Trying Season 4 is returning with all its characters once again. With how Season 3 ended, the upcoming installment will shed light on Jason and Nikki as a married couple, beginning a new journey filled with new challenges and growth. Follow along with the article to learn more about Trying Season 4.

Trying Season 4 will be released on May 22, 2024

Trying Season 4 will make its worldwide debut on May 22, 2024. Similar to the last three seasons, the fourth installment will also run for eight episodes, having a runtime of 26 to 30 minutes. Given no change regarding the crew has been revealed as of now, fans can expect Jim O’Hanlon and Elliot Hegarty to return as the episode directors.

Additionally, the season will once again see a double-header debut on May 1, setting the stage as a premise for what comes next in the storyline.

Cast and characters

The original cast of Tring will be returning to reprise their roles in the new season. Currently, there has been no announcement regarding new characters, and their cast has been made. However, fans can still expect new faces to arrive at any given episode throughout its run.

Below is the complete list of all major and recurring cast in the series:

Esther Smith as Nikki Newman

Rafe Spall as Jason Ross

Imelda Staunton as Penny

Ophelia Lovibond as Erica

Oliver Chris as Freddy

Sian Brooke as Karen

Darren Boyd as Scott

Robyn Cara as Jennifer/Jen

Phil Davis as Vic

Paula Wilcox as Sandra

Eden Togwell as Princess

Marian McLoughlin as Jilly

Roderick Smith as John

Diana Pozharskaya as Sofia

Cush Jumbo as Jane

Navin Chowdhry as Deven

Where to watch Trying Season 4

Jason and Nikki, as seen in the new season (Image via Apple TV+)

Trying Season 4 will be made exclusively available on Apple TV+, the only streaming giant to include the comedy-drama in its massive catalog. The platform is not quite done with just the fourth installment of Trying, as the month will also see Acapulco season 3, Hollywood Con Queen, Dark Matter, and The Big Cigar.

While the first season of Trying released all eight episodes at once, the second and the third followed a weekly release pattern. Similarly, the fourth season will also release the episodes every Wednesday around 12:00 am ET.

What is Trying all about

Andy Wolton’s Trying centers on Nikki and Jason, a couple who have been desperately trying to become parents by conceiving a child. However, their fate has other plans, given that it became impossible for them to accomplish their dream.

However, their relentless pursuit of having a baby has been relentless, so they unanimously agree to adopt, only to find out that they will be facing new challenges and the road is much more difficult to walk on.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on new and ongoing shows as 2024 progresses.