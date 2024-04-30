Acapulco season 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Acapulco season 3, the third installment of Apple TV's hit bilingual comedy series, is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on May 1, 2024. The news was made public via a written press release dated February 5, 2024, on Apple TV's platform.

The document also mentioned that the show will release not one but two episodes on its day of premiere. The rest of the eight episodes of the show will be released every Wednesday, with the last episode airing on June 26, 2024.

When and how to watch Acapulco season 3 episode 1?

Acapulco Season 3 episode 1 will be available to watch on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 12 a.m. on Apple TV+. Those with a subscription to the OTT platform can watch the first two episodes of the show from the comfort of their homes. Those without it can opt for a seven-day free trial, and if they wish to continue watching the show, they can get a subscription by paying a nominal fee of £8.99 per month.

The OTT platform is accessible in most regions, but in places where it cannot be accessed, VPNs can come in handy. Just one thing should be kept in mind, which is that the VPNs must be downloaded from reliable sources.

What will Acapulco season 3 be about?

The official synopsis for Acapulco Season 3 put forth by Apple TV+ reads:

"In season three of “Acapulco,” it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo (Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build."

It seems like Apple TV+ has a surprise in store for the fans of Acapulco, as the platform has yet to put out a brief regarding the upcoming episode. But the official synopsis of the entire season does provide some insight into what audiences can expect from the show's first episode.

Who will feature in Acapulco season 3?

Eugenio Derbez will return as Maximo in Acapulco Season 3 (Image via Getty)

Acapulco season 3 will feature the original cast of Eugenio Derbez, who plays an older version of Maximo, and Enrique Arrizon, who plays a younger version of Maximo. Besides the leads, those returning from the ensemble cast for a third season comprise Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Rafael Cebrián, Camila Perez, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Vanessa Bauche, Jessica Collins, Carlos Corona, and Regina Orozco.

About Acapulco

As mentioned previously, Acapulco is a bilingual comedy television series. It is inspired by the 2017 Mexican American comedy film How to Be a Latin Lover, starring Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek, Raphael Alejandro, Raquel Welch, Renée Taylor, Rob Corddry, Linda Lavin, Rob Riggle, Kristen Bell, and Rob Lowe.

Acapulco is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman and directed by Richard Shepard. The series is produced by companies such as Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions, and The Tannenbaum Company.

Eugenio Derbez, Chris Harris, Benjamin Odell, Eric Tannenbaum, Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, Jason Shuman, Jay Karas, Paul Presburger, Richard Shepard, and Kim Tannenbaum serve as individual producers in the series.

The first season of the show premiered on Apple TV+ on October 21, 2022. After having two successful seasons, the show was renewed for a third season in January 2023.

Acapulco Season 3 episodes 1 and 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 1, 2024, in selective regions.