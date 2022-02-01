Who are the 6 characters who die in Kristen Bell's The Woman in the House? (Spoilers)

Netflix's original series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a storehouse of twists and turns, every step of the way. People are stunned by the number of character deaths that have occurred this season.

While it was known to be a dark comedy thriller, so many deaths were not expected. The audience was truly on a journey with Anna, played by Kristen Bell, to figure out who was behind the murders, but were always led astray.

Who dies in Kristen Bell's The Woman in the House?

Lisa

Lisa's death is the first character death that the audience learns about. Anna has a crush on Neil and desperately wants to be with him, but he is seeing Lisa. Anna discovers that Lisa isn't who she claims to be after some thorough investigating, and she intends to divulge this information in the hopes of breaking Neil and Lisa's relationship.

However, on a typical night of drinking copious amounts of wine and sitting by the window, things took a turn for the worse when Anna witnessed Lisa's murder at Neil's apartment.

Neil

Neil survived until the last episode but was assassinated by his daughter, Emma, in the closing seconds of The Woman in the House. Emma killed Neil by slitting his throat because she was weary of hearing him practice his ventriloquist act. Neil's death was the most tragic.

Meredith

At first, Anna believes Neil killed his wife, Meredith, but later in the last episode of The Woman in the House, it is discovered that Emma killed her mother. Emma calls her mother a monster after Anna labels her a monster for killing Neil.

Then, in a flashback scene, we witness Emma pushing a pregnant Meredith into the lake, drowning her. Emma tells Anna that she killed Meredith because she didn't want a sibling and her mother didn't ask her first.

Emma’s teacher

On a school field trip, Emma's teacher is shoved from a lighthouse and dies. Anna believed Neil was having an affair with Emma's teacher and pushed her out of the lighthouse because she was going to report Meredith's death to the authorities.

This, however, was all made up in Anna's mind and was not factual. Emma admits to Anna in the final episode that she killed her teacher by shoving her from the lighthouse. However, Emma does not explain her teacher's death.

Emma

Emma seeks to assassinate Anna and frame her for the killings after confessing to all of them. Anna and Emma squabble for a time in Neil's house, and Anna stabs Emma with the sharp edge of a broken casserole dish just as Emma is ready to stab Anna with a knife. Emma passes away in an instant.

Elizabeth

We learn that Anna is divorced from Douglas and that their daughter, Elizabeth, died in episode 1 of The Woman in the House, but we don't learn how she died until episode 2. In episode 2, Detective Lane tells us that a serial killer ate Elizabeth.

The assassination of Elizabeth damaged Anna and Douglas' marriage, leading to their divorce. Anna developed ombrophobia on the day Elizabeth died because it was raining. She held herself responsible for her daughter's death.

The Woman in the House is now available exclusively on Netflix.

Edited by Sabika