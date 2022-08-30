What happened to Eugenio Derbez? Wife issues statement as Mexican actor amid complicated surgery

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez was involved in an accident that left his health in a delicate condition and would require surgery, as per his wife.

On August 30, the 60-year-old star's wife, actress and singer Alessandra Rosaldo took to her Instagram handle to share a statement about his health, where she revealed that he would undergo "prolonged rehabilitation" after the surgery.

Addressing the statement to her friends, family, and media, Rosaldo said that the How To Be A Latin Lover star had an accident a couple of days ago.

The statement did not mention the nature of Eugenio Derbez's accident or the surgery required for his well-being.

"He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise your health. The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies."

Eugenio Derbez will be staying off social media for a while

In the Instagram post titled "Comunicado Oficial" which translates to Official Statement in English, Alessandra Rosaldo said that Eugenio, who starred in the Academy Award-winning film CODA, will be focusing on his medical procedures and will take his time to get back on track.

"For us, it is very important to communicate to them through our own voice the family situation that we are going through since we know how much love they have for us. At this time, the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so."

She also said that updates about his health will be communicated via her Instagram handle.

"I have some work commitments to fulfill that I cannot cancel, but I ask you with much love, that whatever you want to know about this topic, allow me to communicate it through my social networks. Eugenio will be recovering and maybe for a while he will be away from his social networks and the media."

Rosaldo further thanked Eugenio's well-wishers and fans and prayed to God for the actor's recovery.

Brief background on Eugenio Derbez

Eugenio Derbez is a renowned Mexican actor, writer, comedian, and director. He started his acting career in 1981 when he appeared in a Mexican television series, ¡¡Cachún cachún ra ra!!.

Since then, he has acted in several films and series like Tal como somos, Papá soltero, The Book of Life, Al derecho y al derbez, No tengo madre, The Secret Life of Pets, Derbez en cuando, Vecinos, Dr. Dolittle, Blood of My Blood, XHDRbZ, La Jugada del Mundial, Rob, La familia P. Luche, Geostorm, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Acapulco, among others.

In 2013, he directed Instructions Not Included, one of the most famous Spanish movies of all time.

Eugenio Derbez's last appearance was in Hulu's rom-com film, The Valet, as Antonio Flores. He also starred in Apple TV+'s drama series, Acapulco, as Maximo, on which he also serves as the executive producer.

