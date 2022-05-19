What time will The Valet air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more details explored

Hulu's latest romantic comedy starring Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving-starrer, titled The Valet, is set to drop on the streaming platform and brighten up our Friday night. You can watch the movie after its release on May 20 at 3:00 AM ET.

With a stellar cast including Betsy Brandt, Carmen Salinas Lozano, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirruccello, Ravi Patel, Noem González, and Lunay, The Valet is an English adaptation of the 2006 French romantic-comedy drama of the same name. It will offer a fresh, modern take on the story.

Produced by 3Pas Studios' Derbez and Ben Odell, directed by Richard Wong, and scripted by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, The Valet tells the story of an A-list actress named Olivia who has an affair with a married man. Later in the story, the actress recruits her valet Antonio to pretend to be her boyfriend so as to protect her image and the glamorous life that her stardom has helped her achieve.

Exploring the release date and time, plot, and more of Hulu's The Valet

Hulu's upcoming comedy-drama The Valet will debut on the platform this Friday, May 20 at 3:00 AM ET.

When a reporter captures a picture of Olivia (Weaving) having an affair with a married man named Vincent (Max Greenfield), her career and image are threatened by the PR nightmare. Antonio, her hard-working valet played by Derbez, inadvertently appears in the same picture, and is hired to be Olivia's pretend boyfriend so as to minimize the damage caused by the paparazzi scandal.

Antonio's ploy with Olivia puts him in the limelight, causing unanticipated upheaval. In this English remake of the French rom-com, Olivia and Antonio come to a better understanding of themselves and each other as their worlds collide.

More about Hulu's The Valet

Hulu published the official trailer for the movie on May 2, 2022.

The trailer begins with Antonio and Olivia's first meeting, and it goes on to show how Antonio's life is upended. Despite the fact that he seems to be handling the adjustment well, he appears befuddled by the onslaught of attention. In the blink of an eye, Antonio is thrust into the limelight. He has to juggle his job as a valet and the attention from the paparazzi at the same time.

The following actors will reportedly feature in Hulu's upcoming movie, as stated in a press release:

Eugenio Derbez as Antonio

Samara Weaving as Olivia

Max Greenfield as Vincent Royce

Betsy Brandt as Kathryn Royce

Carmen Salinas Lozano as Cecilia

Amaury Nolasco as as Benny

Marisol Nichols as Isabel

Diany Rodriguez as Natalie

Tiana Okoye as Amanda

John Pirruccello as Stegman

Ravi Patel as Kapoor

Noemi Gonzalez as Clara

Lunay as a limo driver

The rom-com drops exclusively on Hulu on May 20, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee