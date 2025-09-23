Tulsa King season 2 recap: All to know before watching season 3

Tulsa King season 2 premiered exclusively on Paramount+ on September 15, 2024. The star-studded crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone consisted of 10 episodes released weekly until November 17, 2024. It focused on the story of Dwight "The General" Manfredi as he continued rebuilding his criminal empire in Tulsa while facing serious threats from both his New York past and new local enemies.

Following the blockbuster ending of season 1 with Dwight's arrest, Tulsa King season 2 centered on the kingpin as he tried to navigate complex power dynamics. It began with Dwight winning his case against the ATF, but when he was released from jail, he found himself with a new set of enemies to deal with.

The Kansas City mob threatened him, and his associates back in New York still hold a grudge, which only complicates things further. However, after being freed and managing issues with the three crime families, things almost seemed normal again as Dwight and Margaret enjoyed a false sense of peace. That peace was shattered when armed men abducted both of them, ending Tulsa King season 2 on a cliffhanger. It leaves many open questions for season 3.

Dwight wins his case, makes amends, and kicks off a Turf war in Tulsa King season 2

A still from Tulsa King season 2 (Image via Paramount+)

Tulsa King season 2 kicked off with Dwight "The General" Manfredi as the face of his expanding criminal empire in Tulsa, similar to season 1. The main difference was that he was in jail and facing legal troubles with his case, "Oklahoma v. Manfredi," taking center stage early in the season. Along with rival organizations causing their own problems, things became even more complicated.

However, Dwight managed to turn the tables on his case, almost effortlessly walking away with a win and making amends with Stacy, who initially arrested him. Jail also proved valuable, as he used the opportunity to buy a wind farm, expanding his legitimate business front. Things quickly turned sour as his relationships with Cal Thresher and Bill Bevilaqua deteriorated fast.

Thresher, a former oil baron and Oklahoma's biggest marijuana supplier, developed a deep hatred for Dwight, viewing him as an outsider invading his territory. He allied with the Chinese Triad, causing more trouble as a turf war broke out between the crime families. Dwight refused to back down despite threats from multiple sides and instead fought back in his own way.

Bill Bevilaqua proposed a meeting, but their first encounter went badly after Dwight rejected the deal. This led to Jimmy being shot and killed, Thresher ending up in Ming’s (leader of the Chinese triad) hands, which resulted in another meeting.

That meeting ended with Dwight and Bevilaqua’s forces ambushing Ming’s men, and Tyson eventually killing Ming in revenge for the attack on his father by the Chinese triad’s leader. Bevilaqua then tried to get Dwight to negotiate, but he refused, so he returned with Chickie after proposing a plan to team up against Dwight.

Dwight and Bill Bevilaqua agree to a deal, but the ground it stands on is shaky in Tulsa King season 2

A still from Tulsa King season 2 (Image via Paramount+)

After the turf war cooled down following Ming’s death, Dwight and Bill Bevilaqua met again for another sit-down, but once again, things didn’t go as planned. The Kansas City mob boss made his intentions clear early on, demanding a significant cut of Dwight's operations, especially from any territory taken from Cal Thresher. But negotiations stalled as neither man was willing to compromise, and tensions began to rise.

The arrival of Chickie Invernizzi only worsened the situation. He was sent to smooth things over with Dwight and get a kickback from Vinnie, but he ended up antagonizing the crew instead. He then teamed up with Bevilaqua against Dwight, but once again caused trouble when he recklessly insulted the Kansas City mob boss.

Bevilaqua responded with deadly force, shooting him in the head seconds later, which seemed to calm things down a bit. Dwight finally accepted Bevilaqua's terms, agreeing to a 50/50 split of profits, leading to a temporary peace between the factions.

However, because of how the deal was made, the foundation remains shaky, and the season finale only worsens the situation. Masked operatives, likely federal agents, captured Dwight and Margaret in the middle of the night, setting the stage for season 3.

Interested viewers can watch Tulsa King season 3 on Paramount+.

