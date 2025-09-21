Tulsa King season 3 premiere ending explained: What happens to Theo?

Tulsa King season 3 debuted on September 21, 2025, on Paramount+. The series offers fans a fresh chapter in the journey of Dwight "The General" Manfredi. With Dwight returning from his brief capture, the new episode titled Blood and Bourbon brings a mix of familiar faces and new threats to Tulsa.

Ad

As the mob boss navigates his precarious situation, he faces a deadly new adversary, a tense decision regarding his business expansion, and personal conflicts with his growing crew.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Tulsa King season 3 premiere episode. Reader’s discretion is required.

In episode 1 of Tulsa King season 3, Dwight confronts the pressures of his new life, now under the watchful eye of FBI Special Agent Musso. Dwight’s move into the liquor business brings him into conflict with Jeremiah Dunmire, a new and ruthless rival.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Dwight’s decision to back Theo Montague, who’s being coerced into selling his distillery to Jeremiah, sets up a dangerous power struggle.

Did Jeremiah kill Theo? The answer comes at the end of the premiere, and it’s a shocking twist. Yes, Jeremiah killed Theo in the Tulsa King season 3 premiere. After Theo rejected his offer and sided with Dwight, Jeremiah ordered his men to murder Theo and burn down his mansion.

Ad

Jeremiah sends his men to kill Theo at the end of Tulsa King season 3 episode 1

The ending of Tulsa King season 3 premiere (Image via Paramount+)

The third season starts off with a tragedy that sets the stage for a new, fierce competition. A deal for a brewery has been being talked over by Dwight and his team, which includes Mitch and Cleo. Things get worse when Dwight says he can give Theo a better deal than Jeremiah Dunmire has.

Ad

In one last act of rebellion, Theo turns down Jeremiah's offer and takes Dwight's side. When Jeremiah responds by sending his men, including his son Cole, to kill Theo, this choice ends in death. They show how powerful they are by killing Theo and setting fire to his house, erasing his memory.

The death of Theo marks a turning point for Dwight, as he now faces a deadly new enemy in Jeremiah. The episode ends with Dwight receiving a call from Musso, who is aware of Dwight’s dealings with the Montagues.

Ad

What will Dwight do next? The answer lies in the balance between his loyalty to his family and his growing frustration with the constraints imposed by the FBI. Musso’s leash on Dwight is tighter than ever, but it’s clear that Dwight won’t let this murder go unpunished.

Also read: 7 burning questions Tulsa King season 3 must answer

Musso’s influence over Dwight

The ending of Tulsa King season 3 premiere (Image via Paramount+)

At the beginning of Tulsa King season 3, Dwight is immediately thrust into the grip of FBI Special Agent Musso, who has a personal vendetta against him. Musso offers Dwight a deal: work for the FBI as an informant, and Dwight can keep his family and crew safe from legal repercussions.

Ad

Musso’s unyielding approach forces Dwight to comply, setting a precarious tone for the season. Dwight is not one to bend to authority, but Musso’s offer is one Dwight can’t easily refuse.

The threat of Musso not only puts pressure on Dwight from the outside, but it also serves to tell him that everyone is watching him. There is still the question of how much Dwight can take before Musso's control gets too much for him. As Dwight gets used to his new life in Tulsa, the balance of power between them will be very important throughout the season.

Ad

Also read: Who is Bigfoot in Tulsa King season 2? Everything you need to know

The expansion into the liquor trade

The ending of Tulsa King season 3 premiere (Image via Paramount+)

Dwight's decision to go into the liquor business was one of the most important events in the first episode of Tulsa King's third season. When Mitch tells them that Theo Montague's brewery has been sold to Jeremiah Dunmire, the chance comes up.

Ad

Dwight sees this as a chance to strengthen his position as the leader of Tulsa's crime underworld, so he quickly starts to work out a deal with Theo. Jeremiah, on the other hand, has his own reasons for wanting to keep Dwight from getting a piece of the pie. He is not going to let Dwight have it without a fight.

This new business partnership makes Dwight and Jeremiah fierce competitors, which will be a major source of conflict all season. Dwight’s expansion into the liquor trade also highlights his growing influence and ambition in Tulsa.

Ad

While his motivations remain largely business-driven, his decisions are also shaped by his personal relationships and his desire to protect those close to him, including Mitch and Cleo. As Dwight tries to establish his own territory and outmaneuver Jeremiah, the tension between the two men builds, with each encounter becoming more hostile.

Also read: Top 5 Prime Video shows like Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan

Bodhi’s frustration and mistake

The ending of Tulsa King season 3 premiere (Image via Paramount+)

In addition to power battles and threats from outside, Dwight's crew is also dealing with anger within the group. Bodhi, who has been running the marijuana store, is falling more and more in love with his job.

Ad

Due to his anger, he makes a big mistake at a very important drop-off for Bill's men. Bodhi brings a bag of comic books instead of the cash that was supposed to be delivered. This causes a huge problem with the deal. The Kansas City gang holds Tyson and Grace hostage because they don't like Bodhi's mistake.

While Bodhi’s actions are seen as a mistake, they also reveal the growing strain within the crew. His anger over Bill’s involvement in the death of his friend Jimmy clouds his judgment, and it’s clear that Bodhi’s loyalty to Dwight is being tested.

Ad

The decision to kill Theo is not just a business move for Jeremiah—it’s a message to Dwight. The emerging rivalry between the two men will be a central focus of the season, and it’s clear that Dwight will stop at nothing to avenge Theo’s death and maintain control over his territory.

Read more: "Every exercise has long range consequences" - Sylvester Stallone cautions against working out too hard

Ad

To catch all the released episodes of the season, head over to Paramount+ and start streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More