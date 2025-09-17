7 burning questions ‘Tulsa King’ season 3 must answer

Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King is all set to return for a third season on September 21, 2025. Having played tough characters in the past like Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, viewers didn't doubt for a second that the 79-year-old actor would do justice to the role of Dwight Manfredi. As expected, he was instantly believable as a hardened mobster who sets up a criminal organization in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In addition to Stallone, Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany, and more. The crime drama has received plenty of praise for its captivating storyline that boasts an ideal mix of drama, action and comedy. The finale of the second season aired back in November of 2024, and presented several shocking cliffhangers that fans are still recovering from.

Tulsa King fans are hopeful that the upcoming season will bring exciting new story arcs and will finally tie up all the loose ends that the previous finale didn't bother to explain.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and contains spoilers.

7 puzzling things that fans want answered in Tulsa King season three

1) Who kidnapped Dwight?

Viewers will finally understand what the kidnappers want in season three of Tulsa King (Image via Official Facebook Page)

There is no question that the protagonist is one of the main highlights of Tulsa King. Despite the fact that this is the first time Stallone plays a leading role in a scripted TV show, he captures the viewer's attention with his on-screen charisma and impactful dialogue delivery. And so, it is not surprising that viewers are invested in Dwight's personal and professional journey.

In the season two finale of Tulsa King, audience curiosity is heightened when unknown black ops troops storm the house and forcibly grab Dwight from the bed. They take him to some kind of warehouse and announce that he will be working for them going forward. Tulsa King fans will need to wait for the new episodes to find out the name of the shadowy organization and what they want from Dwight.

2) Where is Margaret?

Fans are hoping that this Tulsa King character returns in season three (Image via Official Facebook Page)

In the finale of Tulsa King season two, the kidnapping scene takes place inside Margaret Devereaux's house. When the troops grab Dwight, Dana Delany's character is also in the same bed. But the audience doesn't see what happens to Margaret. It is unlikely that they would have left a witness who could possibly alert Dwight's gang about the incident.

Tulsa King fans will certainly be shocked if it is revealed that they decided to eliminate Margaret permanently, but it is a possible turn of events if they want to keep the kidnapping a secret. On the other hand, it is also likely that the team kidnapped Margaret as well, so that they have some leverage to manipulate Dwight. Either way, viewers will find out Margaret's fate soon enough.

3) Will Tina never return to Tulsa?

It is unclear whether Tina will return to Dwight in the future (Image via Official Instagram)

Dwight's strained relationship with Tatiana Zapperdino's Tina is shown very realistically in Tulsa King. It would be idealistic to think that even though Dwight is involved in criminal activities, he has the perfect family life. His work is bound to impact his personal life, and this is exactly why he is unable to be the father and mentor that Tina needs him to be in her life.

Dwight values his family, but he is also very protective of Tina, which is why he tells her to leave Tulsa for her own safety. It is possible that Dwight had meant for the move to be temporary, but it hits hard when Tina reveals that she may never come back if they are separated once again. She even leaves without saying goodbye, and so, fans are unsure whether the father-daughter duo will reunite.

4) What is the aftermath of killing one of the Triad's top leaders?

Tulsa King thrives on unexpected twists and turns (Image via Official Facebook Page)

In the last season of Tulsa King, Dwight let Jay Will's Tyson kill Jackie Ming (Rich Ting) and eventually buried his body at the Fenarrio Ranch. It does seem like the problem has been swept under the rug, but the question is, for how long will Ming's disappearance go unnoticed? The Triad leader's beef with Dwight is not secretive, and so, it is very likely that the rest of the Triads will catch on soon.

Dwight gained plenty after Ming's death, but it is only a matter of time before the negative repercussions come knocking at his door. It will certainly be interesting if this killing sparks an international gang war, which will add plenty of action and drama to the mix. But even if a full-blown war isn't on the cards, the Traids will seek revenge, and it will be interesting to see how Dwight navigates that threat.

5) Is Cal just going to let Dwight take over?

Cal is too cunning a villain to go down without a fight (Image via Official Instagram)

Dwight has a lot of enemies, and Neal McDonough's Cal Thresher is one of them. As far as antagonists go, Thresher certainly stands out in Tulsa King because he doesn't seem like the type to go down easily. In fact, when Cal meets Dwight for the first time, it is obvious that Cal is more than prepared to fight Dwight when the latter tries to get part of the weed industry in Oklahoma.

And so, during the final episode of season two, Tulsa King fans had a hard time accepting that the corrupt businessman would simply wave the white flag when Dwight announces that he is taking over the marijuana business. It is quite likely that Thresher will be returning in season three with a plan to ruin Dwight's plans and return the power back into his hands once again.

6) How will the Invernizzi family change after Chickie's death?

Fans have returned season after season because of the talented cast (Image via Official Facebook Page)

In the final episode of Tulsa King's season two, Frank Grillo's character kills Domenick Lombardozzi's Chickie Invernizzi in front of Dwight. Even though this solves one of Dwight's lingering problems, there is a feeling that it will also lead to a new set of challenges.

In the absence of Chickie, Vincent Piazza's Vince Antonacci will take complete charge of the Invernizzi family. Even though Chickie wasn't a great leader himself, he did find a way to keep the mob together, and it is uncertain whether Vince has the leadership qualities he needs to keep everything working smoothly.

Vince's relationship with Dwight is also in its development phase, which means that viewers aren't sure whether they will see eye-to-eye or end up clashing with one another. Things will only start to unravel once the new season gets underway.

7) Does Bill Bevilaqua have a plan up his sleeve?

Bill's partnership with Dwight may not last long (Image via Official Instagram)

Fans of Tulsa King are aware that there is no love lost between Dwight and Frank Grillo's Bill Bevilaqua. After killing Chickie, Bill received half of Cal Thresher's weed farm, which means that he is effectively Dwight's partner. Bill has a lot of hatred towards Dwight, and it is highly unlikely that he will forget the past just because they have to work together.

In the new season of Tulsa King, writers will have to explore this new partner dynamic between the two and how long that lasts. Bill is ruthless and has even mentioned in the past that he can kill Dwight if "The General" stopped making money. The fact that Dwight is being coerced into doing work for a secretive organization will also not go down well with Bill if he gets a whiff of it.

Fans of Tulsa King are looking forward to the new season so that they can watch their favorite characters back in action and get answers to their lingering questions.

