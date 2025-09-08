7 Action Shows to Watch If You Liked 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'

NCIS: Tony & Ziva brings back two popular characters from the main NCIS series. The series follows Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo as they team up in Paris. They run a private security company while also tackling risky cases. The show explores their complicated relationship, which viewers have admired for years.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva came on Paramount+ in September 2025. The series blends romantic tension with spy thriller elements. Tony left NCIS after Ziva's assumed death. Ziva later revealed she was alive and in hiding. Now they work as partners again in the City of Light.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva focuses on their banter and chemistry. It also displays how they handle being parents together. NCIS: Tony & Ziva deliver emotional moments and action sequences together. The viewers see their favourite duo solve cases while navigating their personal lives. NCIS: Tony & Ziva brings closure to narratives that began in the original show years ago.

Other shows share similar themes and deliver the same excitement to the viewers.

Covert Affairs, Wild Cards, Bull, and four other shows to watch if you liked NCIS: Tony & Ziva

1) Burn Notice

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show ran from 2007 to 2013 on USA Network. The series follows Michael Westen, a spy expelled by his agency. He is left stranded in Miami with no contacts or resources. Michael utilizes his skills to aid locals while trying to discover who sabotaged his career.

The show features Fiona Glenanne, Michael's ex-girlfriend and former IRA operative. Their relationship mirrors the dynamic witnessed in NCIS: Tony & Ziva. They share a romantic history but also professional conflicts. Fiaona is skilled with weapons and explosives. She often clashes with Michael over his methods.

Burn Notice blends procedural cases with an extensive mystery. Every episode displays Michael helping someone in trouble. Meanwhile, he slowly uncovers the conspiracy against him. The series balances humor, action, and character development effectively.

The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Castle

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show aired on ABC from 2009 to 1016. The series pairs mystery writer Richard Castle with NYPD detective Kate Beckett. Castle asks Beckett to research his novels. Their partnership starts with tension but develops into romance.

The show follows a case-of-the-week format like NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Beckett and Castle solve murders in New York City. Their unique approaches to cases create comedy and conflict. Castle utilizes his imagination while Beckett relies on evidence and facts.

The story explores their growing relationship over eight seasons. Castle brings humor to serious situations. Beckett maintains professional standards while tackling Castle's antics. Their chemistry drives the show forward through several mysterious and personal obstacles.

This show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Covert Affairs

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show ran on USA Network from 2010 to 2014. The series follows Annie Walker, a young CIA operative. She gets promoted quickly due to her instincts and language skills. Annie works along with Auggie Anderson, a blind intelligence analyst who becomes her friend and guide.

The show focuses on Annie's mission around the globe. She handles risky assignments while keeping her job secret from her family. Auggie provides emotional guidance and technical support. Their relationship develops from friendship into romance over the series's run.

Covert Affairs deals with political intrigue and international espionage. Like NCIS: Tony & Zony, it displays the personal cost of spy work. Annie struggles to maintain relationships while living a double life. The series blends character development with action sequences.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Magnum P.I.

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The rebooted Magnum P.I. aired from 2018 to 2024. Thomas Magnum works as a private investigator in Hawaii. He partners with Juliet Higgins, who manages the estate where he lives. Both characters have military backgrounds that help them solve the cases. Magnum is a former Navy SEAL who utilizes his training in civilian investigations.

Higgins is a former MI6 agent with extensive combat experience. Their partnership creates tension due to their unique styles. Magnum is laid-back, while Higgis is strict and organized.

The series follows their developing relationships from adversaries to partners to lovers. Like NCIS: Tony & Ziva, it balances procedural cases with character growth. The Hawaiian setting provides a backdrop for various mysteries and adventures.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Wild Cards

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The series pairs demoted detective Cole Ellis with con artist Max Mitchell. They work together on cases to restore Cole's career and keep Max out of prison. Their unlikely bond creates both chemistry and conflict. Cole follows procedures and rules as a trained police officer.

Max utilizes deception and street smarts to solve issues. Their eccentric approaches often clash but prove efficient together. The series explores their growing attraction and trust.

Wild Cards throws light more on character development than typical procedurals. Like NCIS: Tony & Ziva, it emphasizes the relationship between its main leads. The show blends romantic tension with crime-solving and humor.

Wild Cards is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Mr. & Mrs. Smith

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show reimagines the spy couple concept. Jane and John Smith are strangers assigned to pose as married spouses. They work for a mysterious organization while living undercover in suburban New York.

The series explores trust issues and the basic foundation between the fake spouses. They complete risky missions while maintaining their cover. Their relationship evolves from serious to personal as they face various obstacles together.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith blends action thriller and domestic comedy elements. Like NCIS: Tony & Ziva, it examines how professional partnerships can become romantic relationships. The show questions whether their feelings are real or part of their cover.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Bull

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show ran from 2016 to 2022. Dr. Jason Bull leads a trial consulting firm called Trial Analysis Corporation. He utilizes technology and psychology to aid lawyers in winning cases. The series focuses on jury selection and courtroom strategy rather than traditional investigations.

Bull's team studies potential jurors and predicts their behavior. They create strategies and presentations to influence trial outcomes. The show explores legal cases from a psychological perspective rather than focusing on evidence gathering.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven thriller shows to watch if you liked NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

