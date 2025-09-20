7 Belly and Conrad scenes in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' that left fans swooning

The Summer I Turned Pretty garnered hearts across the world with its perfect blend of summer nostalgia and teenage romance. The story is based on Jenny Han's beloved book series.

This Prime Video adaptation follows Isabel 'Belly' Conklin as she navigates complicated relationship dynamics during her annual summer visits to Cousins Beach.

The series centers around Belly's romantic triangle with two brothers, Jeremiah and Fisher. Over three seasons, audiences watched Belly grow from a shy teen to a confident young woman.

The show explores themes of family bonds, first love, and growing up. Every summer brings new obstacles and deeper emotions. Viewers became invested in every relationship dynamic. The series's raw portrayal of young love resonated with viewers across generations.

Additionally, the dynamic between Belly and Conard makes for some deeply emotional and impactful scenes that push the narratives forward.

7 Belly and Conrad scenes in The Summer I Turned Pretty that left viewers swooning

1) The debutante ball dance

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV) A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The debutante ball sequence in the first season, episode 7, stands as one of the most compelling moments in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Belly is prepared for this special night. Her escort, Jeremiah, disappeared at the last minute. Conard stepped in without hesitation to cherish the moment. The dance floor became their private world. Their chemistry was undeniable as they moved together. Every eye in the room watched them.

The moment felt surreal and timeless. Conard's protective nature shone through his actions. Belly's smile displayed pure relief and joy. The sequence marked a turning point in their connection.

The dance represented more than just a rescue. It symbolized Conard's willingness to be there for Belly. Their connection deepened with every step. The music additionally matched their emotional rhythm. The sequence proved that Conard would always prioritize Belly's desire and happiness.

2) Volleyball partnership victory

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The charity volleyball match displayed Conrad and Belly's organic teamwork in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Belly needed a supportive partner for the crucial game. Taylor's fake injury created the right opportunity. Jeremiah tried to help but lacked the critical skills.

Conrad joined Belly just when defeat seemed more likely. Their coordination on the court was flawless. Each spike and serve worked in proper harmony.

The competitive spirit brought out their true potential. Belly's determination impressed everyone watching. Conard's athletic potential complemented her vibe. They communicated with expressions on the court.

The crowd cheered for their incredible plays. Victory felt even more personal because they achieved it as a unit. This sequence highlighted their natural compatibility. Their celebration after winning showed real happiness. The match proved that they made an unstoppable team.

3) Christmas morning surprise

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The unexpected Christmas reunion created a subtle moment in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Belly arrived at the summer house expecting solitude. Conard's presence on the porch shocked her entirely. Neither planned this holiday encounter. The initial awkwardness gradually dissolved. They fell into a comfortable conversation easily.

They made crossword puzzles become their shared activity. Hot cocoa warmed their hearts and hands. The empty house felt warm with both of them there. Their childhood friendship returned organically.

Small accidents led to gentle humor. The day passed without any external interruptions. The sequence displayed their effortless bond. Christmas decorations add magic to the ambiance. They created new memories in familiar settings. The holiday environment made everything feel special.

4) Late-night beach adventure

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The winter beach sequence revealed Conard and Belly's adventurous side in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Snow covered the usually warm sand. They sneaked out during the coldest season. The beach looked entirely different in winter. Their playful chase across the shore was wholesome. Additional games in the snow displayed their comfort. The freezing weather failed to dampen their spirits.

They turned into carefree children all over again. The fireplace awaited their comeback indoors. Warm drinks helped chase away the cold. Their closeness grew with every passing hour.

The unusual setting made the moment unique. Winter transformed their summer paradise entirely. This sequence captures their spontaneous nature. The contrast between seasons added more nuance to their story.

5) Shopping trip shenanigans

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The party supply shopping adventures brought joyful energy among the duo in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Conard and Belly handled decoration duties together. Their banter filled the stories' aisles. Silly party favors turned into impromptu entertainment. They tried on absurd accessories while shopping, and laughter echoed through the party supply store.

Their organic chemistry became obvious to the crowd. The shopping list became secondary to their fun. Every aisle brought refreshing jokes and discoveries. Their compatibility is displayed in simple moments. The party preparations brought them closer together.

Additionally, it humoured the store employees. The sequence proved they liked each other's company. Small chores became special when shared. Their bond foundation strengthened their romantic connection.

6) Childhood bicycle memory

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The bicycle flashback sequence touched hearts throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty. Young Belly struggled to keep up with the people around her.

Steven displayed typical sibling impatience with her efforts. Conrad chose to stay behind and support. His patience with Belly was exceptional for his age.

The lesson continued until she mastered riding. This memory accurately explains their strong connection since childhood. Conard's protective instincts came on early in childhood. Belly felt safe from the beginning with his presence. The flashback proved crucial to character development. It demonstrated Conard's caring nature from youth.

The sequence explained why Belly trusted him so much. Their connection evolved through countless small moments. The bicycle represented growing together through different learnings. Conard's support never wavered through the ages.

7) Paris reunion and resolution

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The Paris finale delivered the ultimate romantic payoff in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Belly had moved on with her European adventure. Conard appeared unexpectedly outside her apartment building. Their tourist activities felt both exciting and awkward.

Versailles provided a spectacular backdrop for reconciliation. The birthday dinner confrontation revealed their genuine feelings. Dancing by the Seine created absolute magic. The train station sequence brought everything full circle.

Belly's last-minute decision transformed everything forever. Their comeback to Cousins Beach concluded the journey. The summer house welcomed them home again. The final sequence satisfied viewers who supported their relationship. Paris represented fresh starts and new beginnings. The conclusion tied together all past seasons with accuracy.

The Summer I Turned Pretty delivered unforgettable romantic moments that defined urban teen television. These seven scenes captured the essence of evolving love perfectly. Conrad and Belly's journey resonated with fans worldwide, proving that some love stories are classic.

