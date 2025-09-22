Tulsa King season 3 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Tulsa King season 3 begins streaming on September 21, 2025, only on Paramount+, picking up the successful crime drama developed by Taylor Sheridan and executive produced by Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, and showrunner Dave Erickson. The series is made by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and has been widely lauded for its modern take on mafia narratives and incisive examination of American power structures.

Tulsa King season 3 introduces Samuel L. Jackson to the cast and promises to explore heightened turf wars and shifting allegiances as Dwight Manfredi’s empire expands. Leading the ensemble is Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, with returning stars including Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

Tulsa King season 3 cast and characters

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Image a Paramount+)

Dwight Manfredi, a veteran New York mob capo, is sent to Tulsa after 25 years behind bars. As he establishes his criminal enterprise in Oklahoma, Dwight pairs traditional mafia brutality with surprising loyalty, making deals but making enemies. Tulsa King season 3 is set against the fierce resistance of Tulsa's Dunmire family and the terrifying new landscape of risk, challenging Dwight to stand up for his reputation and protect his crew at all costs.

Academy Award-nominated Sylvester Stallone is best known for his legendary Rocky and Rambo characters. A Golden Globe winner for Creed, he has achieved worldwide recognition over the course of more than five decades. Tulsa King is his first main role in a TV drama, receiving high praise for his strong performance as Dwight.

Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr.

Samuel L. Jackson (Image via Paramount+)

Adding to the characters in Tulsa King season 3, Russell Lee Washington Jr. comes in as a potential future NOLA King, with aspirations that could cross paths deleteriously with Dwight's kingdom. Characterized by his charismatic leadership and strategic mind, Washington's entrance portends power dynamics and new alliances on the Tulsa crime scene.

Samuel L. Jackson is the busiest actor of his generation, with credits across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pulp Fiction, and Django Unchained. He has an Honorary Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and Guinness World Records for the highest box office gross by an actor.

Martin Starr as Bohdi Geigerman

Martin Starr as Bohdi Geigerman (Image via Paramount+)

Bohdi is Dwight’s tech-savvy ally who runs a local dispensary and assists in digital operations. He balances pragmatic business sense with loyalty, often serving as the group’s cautious voice and managing high-risk ventures. In Tulsa King season 3, Bohdi’s skills become essential as the crew faces law enforcement crackdowns and rival attacks.

Martin Starr has most notably worked on Silicon Valley and Freaks and Geeks. His comedic timing and refined acting add substance to Bohdi. Starr continues to work on his television and film resume, gaining recognition in ensemble casts.

Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell

Martin Starr and Jay Will in Tulsa King (Image via Paramount+)

Tyson is Dwight's go-to driver and protégé. Ambitious and young, Tyson longs to find guidance and acceptance among Dwight's team, while also grappling with family obligations. Tyson is torn in season 3 between his allegiance to Dwight and the increasing risks surrounding him, fueling central narratives of trust and betrayal.

Jay Will had his breakout role in Tulsa King, which drew him quite some attention. He had previously worked on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Chicago P.D., and is known for his charming on-camera presence and strong character acting.

Other actors featured in Tulsa King season 3:

Tulsa King season 3 features a variety of actors who contribute to the story across the Paramount+ drama series. The additional cast includes:

Max Casella as Manny Truisi

Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller

Dana Delany as Margaret Deveraux

Annabella Sciorra as Joanne Manfredi

Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher

Robert Patrick as Cole Dunmire

Beau Knapp as Drew Franklin

Bella Heathcote as Cleo Montague

Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua

Chris Caldovino as Goodie Carangi

McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace

Mike Walden as Bigfoot

About Tulsa King season 3:

Tulsa King season 3 pulls Dwight Manfredi deeper into criminal machinations as his empire grows and invites new enemies. The first episode, Blood and Bourbon, establishes the stage for a showdown with the Dunmires, a ruthless family with roots that run deep and non-traditional rules. As new alliances are made and bitter rivalries are established, Dwight is forced to protect his criminal empire from outside forces as well as deal with the FBI and betrayal from within.

Russell Lee Washington Jr. comes to Tulsa and brings changing dynamics of power and new possibilities for both discord and synergy. The season touches on themes of loyalty, family, survival, and the American imperative of domination. As threats evolve and existing relationships are challenged, the story builds toward intense confrontations and life-changing decisions for each and every member of Dwight's crew.

Tulsa King season 3 begins streaming on September 21, 2025.

