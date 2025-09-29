Tulsa King season 3 episode 2 ending explained: Did Jeremiah threaten Dwight?

Tulsa King season 3 episode 2, titled "The Fifty," aired on September 22, 2025. After Theo Montague’s death last time around, episode 2 kicked off with his funeral, where Dwight confronts Jeremiah and the two men exchange tense words. The conflict between the two men looks like it’s going to be the centerpiece of the season.

Ad

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from Tulsa King season 3 episode 2. Reader discretion is advised.

Throughout the episode, Jeremiah and Dwight’s issues kept going from bad to worse, especially after the latter refused to sell the distillery that Theo had sold to him. But that didn’t stop Jeremiah from making an offer three times above the property’s valuation despite having burned it to the ground at the end of episode 1.

Ad

Trending

It made Dwight realise that there was something of value in the distillery and that it soon proved to be a game-changer for him. That only irks Jeremiah even further, as when the episode concludes, Jeremiah makes a surprising appearance at Dwight's casino. It turns out, after failing to get his way throughout the opening two episodes, he had now plotted his attack and confronted his nemesis on his own turf.

Ad

Not only that, he also directly threatens Dwight, his business, his family, and everything he cares for. However, that doesn’t go down well with Dwight, who refuses to back down from the fight and promises to do the same to Jeremiah if he ever makes his words come true.

Dwight’s move for the distillery proves to be the right one in Tulsa King season 3 episode 2

A still from Tulsa King season 3 episode 2 (Image via Paramount+)

Tulsa King season 3 episode 2 opens with Dwight and his crew surveying the burnt remnants of Theo Montague's property after Jeremiah and his family burnt it down. That came after Theo reneged on a handshake deal he had with Jeremiah after Dwight made him a better offer and convinced him to accept his deal. It left Dwight with the smouldering remains of a distillery, although Jeremiah still seemed convinced on making it his.

Ad

So much so that at Theo’s funeral, he offered Dwight three times the original value of the distillery to convince his nemesis to sell to him. However, Dwight refused the offer as he realised that there had to be a reason why Jeremiah was willing to pay so much. But back at the distillery, things weren’t going great, and Joanne even suggested a fresh start elsewhere, but Dwight refused to back down.

Ad

Eventually, Cleo unveils a storage unit within the property that is packed with barrels filled with bourbon that have been aged for around 50 years. That makes them worth around $150 million, and Jeremiah’s offer suddenly becomes clear to Dwight. He never had any plans for the distillery, he just wanted the stock to recoup the money he lost over the years.

Cleo even confirms that Jeremiah knew about the existence of the barrels, but he never knew where they were hidden, which now leaves Dwight holding all the cards going forward.

Ad

Jeremiah and Cole Dunmires are going to cause some serious problems for Dwight

A still from Tulsa King season 3 episode 2 (Image via Paramount+)

Over the course of season 2, Jeremiah slowly but steadily became an issue for Dwight and his empire, but things have taken a turn in season 3. Episode 1 showed just how far Jeremiah was willing to go when he burnt down Theo’s farm with him inside it after he reneged on a handshake deal the two had.

Ad

Things only get worse in Tulsa King season 3 episode 2 as Jeremiah and his son Cole soon realise that their family's influence is waning in Tulsa. Losing the distillery hurt, but losing the stock that Theo had stockpiled hurt even more, and the fact that he lost it to Dwight further twisted the knife.

Jeremiah even offered Dwight three times the property’s value to get his hand on the barrels of bourbon, but to no avail. The newcomer even went after the Dunmires’ current alcohol distributor to get him to start selling the new bottles of bourbon that Dwight now owned.

Ad

But Cole and Jeremiah retaliate, going after both Walden (the distributor) as well as Mitch and Cleo. Although the former ends up badly beaten, the latter two end up beating their assailants. Unhappy with the result of his intimidation tactics, Jeremiah takes things one step further and goes to Dwight’s casino to threaten him.

There, he tells his nemesis that he will have to destroy him and everyone he loves now, to which Dwight tells him that he’ll be forced to do the same.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch Tulsa King season 3 episode 2 on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More