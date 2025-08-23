Unforgotten season 5 recap: All to know before season 6 arrives

Unforgotten season 5 follows DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) as he works alongside new partner DCI Jessica “Jess” James (Sinéad Keenan) to solve decades-old murders. The season is about the complicated case of Precious Falade's death, which brings to light family secrets, trauma that has been passed down through the generations, and moral uncertainty.

At first, Jay Royce is thought to be Joseph Bell, but he lies to the police. Meanwhile, Lord Tony Hume's terrible past comes to light. While dealing with their own problems, like sorrow, marriage problems, and strained relationships, the detectives have to deal with these twists.

You can watch all of Unforgotten season 5 online as a box set on ITVX. PBS has it available for streaming online in the US.

What happened in Unforgotten season 5?

Unforgotten (Image via PBS)

DI Sunny Khan is starting a new partnership with DCI Jess James in the first episode of Unforgotten season 5. Jess takes over for DCI Cassie Stuart, who died. The squad misses her very much. The detectives have to confront both the professional task of solving a difficult case and the personal issue of dealing with their loss.

At first, Sunny and Jess had a hard time working together since they have different ways of doing things and dealing with stress. But as time goes on, they learn to trust each other and work together, which is key to uncovering the season's main mystery: the murder of Precious Falade and the family drama that follows.

The investigation starts when someone finds a woman's body in a secret place. There are a lot of tangled links between the victim, Precious Falade, and her family that go back generations. The detectives find several suspects from different social backgrounds, such as Lord Tony Hume, restaurant owner Ebele Falade, Karol Wojski, and Jay Royce.

Each character has secret ties to the victim, and their stories come out through interviews, forensic evidence, and the detective's gut feeling.

The investigation in Unforgotten season 5 shows how thorough the investigators are when it comes to cold cases. Sunny and Jess painstakingly put together phone records, timelines, and personal histories. Forensic investigation is essential because it reveals details that help us understand what happened before Precious died.

As the case goes on, it's clear that it's taking an emotional toll on the investigators. Sunny has to bear the sadness of losing Cassie Stuart, his prior relationship problems, and the duty of leading his squad. Jess deals with her own marriage problems and personal setbacks, which makes her character more complex and changes how she interacts with her coworkers.

Key characters and their involvement

Unforgotten (Image via PBS)

The final episode of Unforgotten season 5 unveils long-kept family secrets. It turns out that Lord Tony Hume is Ebele Falade's father, which makes him Precious's grandfather. Ebele says that Tony raped her mother while she was cleaning for his father's business. This trauma sets the tone for the season and gives the crimes a reason to happen. Through conflict, negotiation, and revelation, Ebele's relationship with Tony changes.

At first, people thought Jay Royce was Joseph Bell, but he is actually Precious's youngest son. For his own safety, he takes on the identity of his older brother. Jay sees the murders but lies to the police to protect his mother and get back at Tony. His statement changes the course of the investigation and shows how abuse and concealment affect people over time.

Other characters, including social worker Karol Wojski, play lesser but important roles in connecting evidence and showing motives.

The murder mystery and twists

In Unforgotten season 5, the killings turn out to be the result of a complicated set of events rather than a simple act of violence. At first, Tony Hume's presence at the scene seemed dangerous. Jay claims to have witnessed Tony strangle Joe and unintentionally kill Precious, a story that subsequently changes.

The real order of events shows that Precious mistakenly kills her son Joe while trying to remove a gun from him, and then she kills herself. Jay makes up parts of his story to blame Tony for undesirable things that happened in the past with their family.

The last episode carefully goes over these new facts. Tony admits to being involved in some way, such as burying Joe's body and trying to put things right, but eventually, he is still responsible for his earlier crimes, which include raping Ebele's mother. This layered approach shows that Unforgotten season 5 is all about moral uncertainty, justice, and the effects of past deeds.

The ending of Unforgotten season 5

Unforgotten (Image via PBS)

The finale of Unforgotten season 5 resolves the central mystery while leaving some questions open. It reveals the true events on the night of Precious and Joe’s deaths, showing accidental tragedy, miscommunication, and the weight of past abuses.

Jay’s fabricated story adds moral complexity, illustrating how grief and personal vendettas can distort the truth. Tony Hume is arrested, and justice is partly served, but the series highlights that legal outcomes cannot erase decades of pain.

Ebele Falade confronts her family history and meets Jay for the first time, gaining clarity about her daughter’s death and her son’s actions. The finale emphasizes the lasting effects of trauma and shows the detectives’ dedication to uncovering truth. Sunny and Jess emerge as a stronger team, setting the stage for Unforgotten season 6 and new investigations.

Unforgotten season 5 presents a complex narrative that combines cold case investigations with character-driven storytelling. The season introduces DCI Jess James as DI Sunny Khan’s new partner. It explores generational trauma and uncovers secrets surrounding Precious Falade’s death. Key twists, moral ambiguity, and detailed detective work shape the story. Personal challenges for the main characters add depth.

