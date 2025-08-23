This summer, Unforgotten season 6 will air in the U.S. for the first time, bringing the popular British crime drama back to American viewers. The new season premieres on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 10/9c on PBS, as part of MASTERPIECE Mystery.

DI Sunny Khan and DCI Jess James look into a scary cold case that has been around for a long time. There are long-hidden secrets, tangled connections, and a murder that happened years ago in the case.

The season keeps the show's trademark combination of complicated police work and emotional drama, highlighting the measures that need to be taken to solve the issue. It also shows how difficult the investigation is for the detectives and everyone else involved.

Is Unforgotten season 6 available in the U.S.?

A still from Unforgotten (Image via PBS)

Unforgotten season 6 premieres in the United States on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 10/9c. It will air weekly on MASTERPIECE Mystery! on PBS, running until Sunday, September 28, 2025. Each of the six episodes is one hour long.

For those watching live, the season will be available nationwide across PBS stations. In addition, episodes can be streamed in the U.S. for 14 days after their broadcast on the free PBS app.

For viewers who want extended access, PBS Passport, the membership streaming service, will carry the entire season. Passport also offers seasons 1–5, allowing audiences to catch up before the new storyline begins.

What is Unforgotten season 6 about?

Every season of the drama focuses on a different case, and season 6 is no different. The story begins with a distressing discovery: suspected human remains are unearthed in a wetland. Forensic analysis indicates that the body was cut up before it was put there.

DI Sunny Khan and DCI Jess James work with their team to find out who the victim is and how the suspects are connected. The investigation quickly expands, drawing in a lot of characters that don't seem to know each other. Among them are a sharp-tongued TV pundit, an autistic man living with his protective mother, an Afghan refugee preparing for his U.K. citizenship test, and a recognized university faculty chair.

Even though they seem to live independent lives, they all have secret connections to the victim. The detectives must unravel the intricate dynamics of these relationships, piece together the clues, and identify the perpetrator of the crime.

The season also looks at how Sunny and Jess's relationship changes over time. They start to trust each other after a rough start in season 5. They learn how to reconcile their professional respect with the emotional problems of their work.

Who is in the cast of Unforgotten season 6?

Unforgotten season 6 (Image via PBS)

The core cast returns for Unforgotten season 6, offering audiences the familiar team dynamic while also welcoming fresh faces. Sanjeev Bhaskar reprises his role as DI Sunny Khan, alongside Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jess James. Georgia Mackenzie returns as pathologist Dr. Leanne Balcombe, with Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley, and Pippa Nixon as DC Kaz Willets.

Joining them this season are MyAnna Buring as Melinda Ricci, a sharp-tongued television commentator; Victoria Hamilton as Juliet Cooper, a history lecturer; Maximilian Fairley as Martin “Marty” Baines, a young man with autism; and Elham Ehsas as Asif Syed, an Afghan refugee. Supporting roles are played by Michele Dotrice, Jan Francis, and Damien Molony.

How to watch Unforgotten season 6 in the U.S.?

Unforgotten season 6 (Image via PBS)

American audiences can tune in live on PBS on Sunday nights, with each episode airing at 10/9c from August 24 through September 28, 2025.

Viewers can also watch online. Episodes are available on the PBS app for free for two weeks after each broadcast. For extended access, fans can stream the series on PBS Passport, an exclusive benefit for members. Passport includes all six episodes of the upcoming season, plus past seasons of Unforgotten.

Unforgotten season 6 premieres in the U.S. on PBS on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 10/9c.

