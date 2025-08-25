Unforgotten season 6 premiere ending explained: whose body is found on Whitney Marsh?

Unforgotten season 6 begins with a grim discovery at Whitney Marsh, where partial human remains—a spine and a leg—are uncovered. Forensic analysis by Dr. Leanne Balcombe (Georgia Mackenzie) determines the bones belong to Gerrard Samuel Cooper, a man previously believed to have died by suicide.

Ad

The revelation confirms he was murdered, which starts a new investigation into the matter. Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and Jess James (Sinéad Keenan) are responsible for figuring out what happened to Cooper and why his body was hidden for so long. The episode finishes by tying the case to one of Sunny's most complicated former investigations.

Whose body is found on Whitney Marsh at the Unforgotten season 6 premiere?

Unforgotten season 6 (Image via PBS)

Unforgotten season 6 premiere reveals the identity of the remains discovered at Whitney Marsh. Early forensic investigation confirms that the victim was male and had scoliosis surgery, which narrows the time frame for when the spine could have been put there. The finding of a dismembered leg wrapped in trash bags is more proof that the case is a homicide and not a disappearance or accident.

Ad

Trending

DNA tests indicate that the victim is Gerrard Samuel Cooper, a man who went missing in 2021. Juliet, a college lecturer in London and Gerrard's wife, filed the complaint after suspecting her husband's suicide.

Investigators initially believed he had jumped into the Thames, but they never discovered his body. Finding his remains in Whitney Marsh changes that conclusion. It proves that Gerrard was murdered and reopened a case that was thought to be closed.

Ad

The twist at the end of the first episode is that the cop who was in charge of finding Gerrard is now in jail. The cop in question is Ram Sidhu, a disgraced detective who was in Unforgotten season 4. Because he is linked to Gerrard's case, people are wondering if his corruption had anything to do with how the first investigation was handled.

How does Ram Sidhu connect to the case?

Ram Sidhu’s return is one of the most significant developments in the Unforgotten season 6 premiere. Ram used to be a police officer with a bright future, but he has been accused of corruption, drug trafficking, and helping to cover up a murder from the past. He was sent to prison at the end of season 4 for stopping a legal funeral and taking part in illegal actions.

Ad

In the new season, his role comes back when Sunny tells Ram that he was the officer who closed the case on Gerrard's abduction. Ram agreed with the judgment that Gerrard had killed himself. Now that Gerrard's body has been recovered and verified as a homicide, people are wondering if Ram's actions were due to incompetence, corruption, or deliberate deception.

The episode finishes with a view of Ram in Ashbourne Prison. The cold case is now closely related to Sunny's own work history, which makes the investigation both personal and difficult.

Ad

Who are the suspects introduced in the Unforgotten

season 6 premiere?

Unforgotten season 6 (Image via PBS)

Every season of Unforgotten introduces a new set of suspects whose lives gradually intersect with the central murder case. Unforgotten season 6 upholds this tradition by introducing four new characters who could potentially have a connection to Gerrard's death.

Ad

The first is Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring), a television commentator known for her polarizing views. Her personal life centers on her fiancé, Patrick, who struggles to recover from a severe accident. The challenges in her private life may provide links to the larger investigation.

Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton), Gerrard’s widow, emerges as another central figure. She faces difficulties at work and at home with her teenage daughter, Taylor (Pixie Davies). Juliet was the one who originally reported Gerrard’s disappearance. The unfolding case closely links her personal and professional struggles.

Ad

Martin Baines (Maximilian Fairley) is introduced as a man caring for his ill mother while living in disorganized conditions. His reliance on online chatrooms and extremist groups suggests potential narrative links to the investigation.

Finally, Asif Syed (Elham Ehsas) is preparing for his U.K. citizenship test while aiding illegal immigrants, one of whom is an old friend. His storyline touches on issues of migration and survival, adding further dimensions to the season’s themes.

Ad

As the investigation moves forward, the lives of these four suspects will intersect with Gerrard’s death. Their connections are not yet clear, but the structure of the series suggests their involvement will gradually unfold.

How does the ending set up the rest of the season?

Unforgotten season 6 (Image via PBS)

The last scene of the Unforgotten season 6 premiere sets the tone for the rest of the season. The murder of Gerrard Samuel Cooper, rather than his suicide, alters the case. Because of Ram Sidhu's history of corruption, the probe now forces Sunny and Jess to look back at their own pasts and the police's mistakes.

Ad

The suspects' debuts give a lot of possible motives and tales. Each character grapples with personal issues that could potentially link to Gerrard's death. The series will increasingly focus on these links, revealing who committed the murder and why the case remained unsolved for so long.

The first episode strikes a good balance between the procedural specifics of forensic discovery and the personal stakes for the detectives. Sunny remembers the first time someone went missing, while Jess is still dealing with stress in her own life. The marshy backdrop, the bones that were found, and Ram's return all point to a season that will focus on both past mistakes and their effects on the present.

Ad

The Unforgotten season 6 premiere opens with the discovery of remains at Whitney Marsh, identified as Gerrard Samuel Cooper. Once believed to be a suicide, his death is now ruled a homicide, pulling Ram Sidhu and Sunny Khan’s past into focus.

Four suspects, Melinda Ricci, Juliet Cooper, Martin Baines, and Asif Syed, quickly surface, each with hidden ties to the case. The episode sets up the season’s hallmark slow-burn mystery, where personal histories and buried secrets gradually intertwine with the search for justice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More