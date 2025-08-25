Unforgotten season 6 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Unforgotten season 6 is now available in the US, continuing the series’ focus on long-buried crimes and complex investigations. Created by Chris Lang, the British crime drama follows detectives as they piece together decades-old cases that uncover hidden connections between victims and suspects.

The new season sees DCI Jessica James (Sinéad Keenan) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) investigate the remains of Gerry Cooper, discovered in a London marsh. Alongside returning characters, the cast includes new faces such as MyAnna Buring, Victoria Hamilton, and Maximilian Fairley.

Unforgotten season 6: Cast and their onscreen characters

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica “Jessie” James

Sinéad Keenan stars as DCI Jessie James (Image via Getty)

Sinéad Keenan reprises her role as Jessie James, who took over after Nicola Walker’s Cassie Stuart exited at the end of season four. Jessie is balancing professional pressures with personal struggles, including a difficult relationship with her husband.

Keenan is known for performances in Being Human, Showtrial, and Little Boy Blue.

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan

Sanjeev Bhaskar stars as DI Sunny Khan (Image via Getty)

Sanjeev Bhaskar continues as DI Sunny Khan, a central figure since the first season. He remains dedicated to solving cold cases while dealing with personal losses and moving into a new phase of his life.

Bhaskar is also recognized for his work in Goodness Gracious Me, Sandylands, The Kumars at No. 42, and The Sandman.

Carolina Main as DS Fran Lingley

Carolina Main stars as DS Fran Lingley (Image via PBS)

Carolina Main plays Fran Lingley, part of the investigative team. She has been a steady presence across the series, supporting both Cassie and Jessie in their leadership.

Main is known for her roles in Blood, Temple, and Grantchester.

Supporting cast members

Unforgotten season 6 (Image via PBS)

Jordan Long plays DS Murray Boulting, a key detective known for roles in Andor, Prime Suspect 1973, and Taboo. Pippa Nixon returns as DC Karen Willets, adapting to Jessie’s leadership; she has appeared in Angela Black, Doc Martin, and MotherFatherSon.

Georgia Mackenzie continues as forensic pathologist Dr. Leanne Balcombe, whose bond with Sunny grows in Unforgotten season 6. She is also known for roles in Silent Witness, Casualty, and Waterloo Road. MyAnna Buring joins as Melinda Ricci, a political commentator tied to the case, with credits in The Witcher, The Descent, and Ripper Street.

Maximilian Fairley makes his TV debut as Marty Baines, an autistic man living with his mother. Victoria Hamilton portrays Juliet Cooper, a history lecturer facing personal and professional struggles; she has starred in The Crown, Doctor Foster, and Mansfield Park.

Emmett J. Scanlan plays Patrick, a man coping with life changes after tragedy, known for Peaky Blinders, Kin, and Gangs of London. Andrew Lancel appears as Steve James, Jessie’s husband, as they work on their marriage; he is recognized from Coronation Street and The Bill.

Elham Ehsas portrays Asif Syed, an Afghan refugee preparing for his UK citizenship test, with past credits in Homeland, Shantaram, and The Kite Runner.

Other key cast members

The cast of the series includes:

Michele Dotrice as Dot Baines Adrian Rawlins as Paul Merrick Pixie Davies plays Taylor Cooper Gráinne Keenan takes on the role of Debbie Charles Abomeli appears as Dr. Renfield Lisa Davina Phillip plays Doreen. David Witts joins the cast as Sam Andrew Paul as David Prentice Fiona Dolman portrays Alison Rowe Jan Francis plays Hilary Damien Molony appears as Father Luke Ryan Phaldut Sharma also returns from season four as Ram Sidhu

What is Unforgotten season 6 all about?

Unforgotten season 6 (Image via PBS)

Unforgotten season 6 begins with the discovery of Gerry Cooper’s remains in a marsh in East London. The investigation reveals multiple suspects, each connected to the victim in unexpected ways.

DCI Jessica James and DI Sunny Khan lead the investigation, with assistance from their team. Melinda Ricci is a pundit with strong opinions; Marty Baines is a young autistic man who lives with his mother; Asif Syed is a refugee trying to become a citizen; and Juliet Cooper is a history teacher dealing with personal problems.

Like in previous seasons, the show follows a framework where people who seem to have nothing to do with the main crime slowly become connected. As the investigators get to the bottom of things, emotional effects and secret histories come to light.

Where is Unforgotten season 6 streaming online?

Unforgotten season 6 (Image via PBS)

Unforgotten season 6 airs on ITV in the United Kingdom and on PBS Masterpiece in the United States. Episodes are available for streaming on the ITVX platform in the UK. In the US, new episodes stream on the PBS app for 14 days after broadcast. For extended access, subscribers can watch via PBS Passport, which also includes past seasons from one through five.

International streaming availability depends on regional distribution deals. Some territories carry the series on platforms like Amazon Prime Video or BritBox, which also feature earlier seasons.

Unforgotten season 6 brings back the perfect blend of detective work and human drama.

