"Wanted to go back to my chair and cry"— Ólafur Darri Ólafsson shares the emotional impact of the violent scuffle in the Severance season 2 finale

Severance season 2 actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson recently opened up about his fight scene with Adam Scott in the finale. During an interview with the New York Post in March 2025, Ólafsson shared that he was initially excited and believed it was the best way for his character to go out in the series.

“I was kind of excited. I spoke to [director Ben Stiller] about it, and it’s the first time that you see real graphic violence and blood….if you’re going to go out in any kind of show, this is the way to go out.” said Ólafur.

However, when he accidentally slammed Adam's head against the wall, he was left devastated. Adam Scott, who portrays Mark in the series, also discussed the fight scene between him and Mr. Drummond on the official Severance podcast in March.

He revealed that when Drummond threw Mark into the wall, he was supposed to block his head with his hand, but he missed. As a result, he ended up slamming his head into the wall. The incident made Ólafur very emotional, as conveyed in the New York Post interview, and he tried his best to console the lead actor.

“I just kind of wanted to go back to my chair and cry! I remember I brought in an Icelandic chocolate bar and gave it to him as a sort of ‘I’m sorry.’ Also, because Adam worked so hard in the show, like he is there all the time — and you don’t want to knock the lead actor out!” continued the actor.

Key events in the Severance season 2 finale

Gemma Scout and Adam Scout in the Severance season 2 finale titled Cold Harbour. (Image via Apple TV+)

Severance season 2 follows the employees at the biotechnology corporation Lumon Industries who have undergone a medical procedure called severance. This procedure ensures that they retain no memories of the outside world while at work and have no recollection of their work once they leave.

The procedure ultimately leads to the individual developing two personalities—the "innie," who exists within Lumon, and the "outie," who lives their life outside of work. Severance season 2 concludes with the protagonist Mark rescuing his wife, Gemma, who had been trapped at Lumon as Ms. Casey. As it turns out, Ms. Casey, the wellness counselor on the severed floor, is Mark's wife, Gemma.

After a failed IVF treatment at one of Lumon's facilities, they decide to fake Gemma's death and perform severance on her. Mark's outie manages to reach out to his innie via video recordings to seek help in rescuing Gemma. However, before he can help her, he is tasked with completing the Cold Harbour file; otherwise, Gemma will die.

After a brief encounter surrounding the file, Mark enters the export hall to find her but is stopped by Lumon's enforcer, Mr. Drummond, leading to a brutal fight. Luckily for Mark, Lorne, who Drummond summoned, turns on him and subdues him to save Mark. He takes Drummond hostage but accidentally kills him in the testing floor elevator during the transition to his outie.

Mark manages to save Gemma but decides to stay back with Helly, as Severance season 2 ends with the pair running through the hallways while an alarm blares.

Cast and crew for the series

Ben Stiller, Britt Lower, and Adam Scott attend the All-Guild special screening of Severance season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on March 22, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

The sci-fi psychological thriller series Severance season 2 finale, titled Cold Harbour, premiered on March 20, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. The episode concluded another thrilling chapter in this critically acclaimed series, created by Dan Erickson.

Chris Black and Mark Friedman served as showrunners for the first two seasons. The latest installment was primarily directed by Ben Stiller, along with Sam Donovan, Uta Briesewitz, and Jessica Lee Gagne. The cast for the second season was led by Adam Scott, who starred as the protagonist, Mark Scout.

Other prominent cast members included Zach Cherry as Dylan George, Britt Lower as Helly R., John Turturro as Irving Bailiff, and Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel. It also featured Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick, Dichen Lachman as Gemma Scout, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr. Drummond, and Gwendoline Christie as Lorne.

Severance season 2 is available exclusively on Apple TV+. The season consists of ten episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 37 to 72 minutes. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it received a fresh score of 95% based on 213 reviews from critics so far.

