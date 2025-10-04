Was Ed Gein behind the killing of his brother? Case explored as Monster: The Ed Gein Story releases on Netflix

Monster: The Ed Gein Story arrived on Netflix on Oct. 3, 2025, and with it came a familiar question: Did Ed Gein secretly kill his brother, Henry? The short answer is unresolved. Officials ruled Henry’s 1944 death an accident at the time, and Gein was never charged. Doubts surfaced years later, yet no verified proof tied him to the death.

Ad

Ed Gein is known for two confirmed murders and a grisly pattern of grave robbing that shaped modern horror. The series revisits the Plainfield, Wisconsin timeline while asking whether family tragedy helped set him on that path. The release has renewed interest in the question about his brother, so the case details matter most here.

How Monster: The Ed Gein Story poses the Henry question

Ad

Trending

Ad

Early episodes stage a version of events in which family tension and a farm fire converge around Henry’s death. The series presents a theory, not a verdict. It uses dramatization to probe motive, then circles back to the public record. That record matters because the case file on Henry was thin, the investigation was brief, and the conclusion was reached quickly.

Also read: Monster: The Ed Gein Story - A detailed case overview

Ad

What the record shows before Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Henry Gein died during a spring brush fire near the Plainfield homestead. He was found face down. Officials listed asphyxiation as the cause of death. Some marks on the body were noted but were not treated as proof of foul play, and no full autopsy followed.

Local authorities closed the matter quickly, and life in the township moved on. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s recap of the era, the fire itself was commonplace in rural maintenance, which shaped the initial response.

Ad

Scene from Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Image via Netflix)

As the 1957 murder probe unfolded, investigators revisited the older death. The renewed look did not produce charges. USA Today’s coverage explains that Gein alerted officials to the fire and led them toward the location, a detail that later fed community rumors but never advanced beyond that.

Ad

Why suspicion around Henry persists in light of Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Context fuels doubt. After his arrest in 1957, deputies uncovered a house filled with human remains taken from graves, along with evidence tied to the murders of Mary Hogan and Bernice Worden. The scale of those findings recast earlier family events in a darker light.

TIME’s contemporaneous account cataloged the grisly items seized from the property, including masks and a lampshade made from human skin. When such facts became public, residents reportedly reexamined everything they thought they knew about the Geins, including Henry’s fate.

Ad

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Image via Netflix)

Still, documented proof that Henry was killed by Ed does not exist. The accident ruling stood. Later tellings cite bruises and timing as allegedly suspicious details, but they remain just that, details viewed through hindsight and the shock of later crimes. Journal Sentinel and USA Today both emphasize that no confession or charge ever connected Ed to Henry’s death.

Ad

Beyond the brother: What Monster: The Ed Gein Story confirms

In November 1957, deputies found Bernice Worden’s body on the farm; Gein later admitted to killing Worden and tavern owner Mary Hogan. He was tried only for Worden’s murder, found guilty, then ruled not guilty by reason of insanity in a subsequent hearing and committed.

Scene from Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Those events, along with the grave-robbing admissions, are well documented in court and press archives. TIME’s 1957 report remains one of the stark summaries of what officers saw when they entered the buildings on the property.

Ad

The series uses those facts to anchor the narrative, then explores alleged links to other disappearances with caution. Where evidence is thin, the show reportedly presents it as speculation. Where documentation exists, it mirrors it. That approach keeps the central question of Henry in its proper lane.

Watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story on Netflix.

Also read: Monster: The Ed Gein Story season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More