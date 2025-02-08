Watson season 1 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Watson season 1 episode 2 will release on Sunday, February 16 at 9 pm ET on CBS. The series reimagines Dr. John Watson’s journey, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved character from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes universe. Directed by Craig Sweeney, the show combines mystery, medical drama, and thriller elements to explore Watson’s life after the shocking death of Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty.

With a strong debut on January 26, 2025, fans are now eagerly awaiting Watson season 1's second episode, titled Redcoat.

Watson season 1 episode 2: Release date and time for all regions

Below is the release schedule for Watson Season 1 episode 2, Redcoat, across different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, February 16, 2025 9 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Sunday, February 16, 2025 6 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Sunday, February 16, 2025 8 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Sunday, February 16, 2025 7 PM CET (Central European Time) Monday, February 17, 2025 3 AM IST (India Standard Time) Monday, February 17, 2025 7:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Monday, February 17, 2025 2 AM

Make sure to tune in according to your time zone to catch the latest episode.

Where to watch Watson season 1 episode 2

The latest episode of Watson season 1 will air on CBS, and for those unable to catch it live, the episode will also be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day.

Paramount+ ensures viewers can stay up-to-date with the series at their convenience, offering both live streaming and on-demand access.

Watson season 1 episode 1 recap

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBS)

The premiere episode of Watson introduces viewers to a deeply transformed Dr. John Watson, played by Morris Chestnut, as he struggles to rebuild his life following Sherlock Holmes’ tragic death at the hands of Moriarty. Overwhelmed by grief and the weight of his past, Watson is forced to confront his identity outside of his famous partnership.

However, his skills as a doctor and detective quickly pull him back into action when a mysterious murder at a secure hospital demands his expertise.

As Watson delves into the case, he encounters intriguing allies and adversaries, including Ingrid Derian, an investigator with her own agenda, and Moriarty, whose influence lingers ominously in the background.

The episode not only explores Watson’s emotional turmoil but also showcases his ability to solve complex cases on his own. Ending with a tantalizing hint of Moriarty’s larger schemes, the pilot lays the foundation for an exciting season, marking Watson’s journey from sidekick to a hero in his own right.

What to expect from episode 2

While the plot details of Redcoat remain under wraps, the title hints at a historical or military connection, possibly tied to a case Watson is investigating. The series has already proven it can balance intense medical drama with cerebral mysteries, and the second episode is likely to expand on Watson’s relationships with the supporting cast.

The cast of Watson

The talented ensemble cast of Watson breathes life into the iconic characters from Conan Doyle’s universe, along with fresh faces tailored to the series’ unique narrative. The main cast includes:

Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the show’s lead, who now forges his path in a world without Sherlock.

as Dr. John Watson, the show’s lead, who now forges his path in a world without Sherlock. Randall Park as Moriarty, the cunning villain whose actions set the stage for the series.

as Moriarty, the cunning villain whose actions set the stage for the series. Eve Harlow as Ingrid Derian, a character whose role in Watson’s new life remains intriguing.

as Ingrid Derian, a character whose role in Watson’s new life remains intriguing. Peter Mark Kendall as Stephens and Adam Croft, key figures in the storyline.

as Stephens and Adam Croft, key figures in the storyline. Inga Schlingmann as Sasha Lubbock, adding depth to Watson’s personal and professional life.

as Sasha Lubbock, adding depth to Watson’s personal and professional life. Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, a complex character with ties to the central plot.

as Shinwell Johnson, a complex character with ties to the central plot. Rochelle Aytes as Mary Morstan, providing emotional grounding for Watson.

As the story unfolds, Watson promises to captivate audiences with its fresh take on a beloved literary universe.

Be sure to tune in on February 16, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS to catch the latest episode.

