We Are Lady Parts season 2 review: The second season doubles down on the successes of the first

We Are Lady Parts is back with a bang for its second season. Directed by Nida Manzoor, the second season of We Are Lady Parts follows up on the astronomical success of the first season, which premiered three years ago.

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 premiered on Peacock on May 30, 2024. The punk series has followed up on the first season's success with grace and aplomb. The new season doubles down on the anarchic nature of the first one, homespun punk music, and gag-inducing dialogues.

The official synopsis of We Are Lady Parts season 2 reads:

"Series two sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatening their delicate status quo. But as the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embarks on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and questioning whether making it big is really what they want…"

Many viewers would have deemed the groundbreaking musical comedy series to be a one-season wonder; however, Nida Manzoor has delivered after her three-year hiatus as the Muslim all-woman punk band is back stronger than before.

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 is a masterclass in subversion

The eponymous all-female Muslim punk rock band has grown a deeper bond in the second season of the show, following a journey full of twists and turns in the first season. Amina (Anjana Vasan), Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey), Bisma (Faith Omole), and Ayesha (Juliette Motamed) are keen to record an album in the second season after finding their footing in the British music scene.

Band manager Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse) is busy managing funds to record the album while the band deals with a competitor band on the horizon. The second season weaves a delightful narrative around what it means for the band to portray their non-normative image while staying true to their roots.

Saira, who was always vocal about her views, condemns the band's trajectory, as they tend towards becoming sellouts rather than creating music that is true to them. Meanwhile, Amina is finally breaking out of her mold and even pens a new song titled Jimmy Ate My Yogurt.

Regarding character development, Nida Manzoor closely follows up on the second season. Amina finishes her PhD degree and bags a dream job at a stem cell research institute. She mentions that she is "now in her villain era," which funnily only amounts to a slightly more confident and vocal Amina as her trademark nervous laughs and demeanor remain.

Juliette Motamed as Ayesha (Image via Channel 4)

Meanwhile, the show discusses the difficulties of being a homosexual in an orthodox Muslim society very subtly through Ayesha, who is now dating a Caucasian liberal girl (who does not always seem to understand Ayesha's reservations about coming out to her parents).

Even better is the series' portrayal of intergenerational issues, particularly between the Millennial Lady Parts and their Gen Z usurpers, the new Muslim band on the scene, Second Wife. In the Gen Z vs. Millenial clash, the question arises whether the British music scene is ready for two radical bands as such.

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 ticks all the boxes for a follow-up to its successful first season. Credit is due to the actors and the director, who challenge age-old norms with nuance, albeit through an abrasive punk band. The best part about the second season is how the band collectively realizes that they have a serious message to showcase behind their silly lyrics and no-holds-barred outlook. Stellar costumes, witty dialogues, and a noteworthy performance from the actors make this show an unmissable binge-watch.

P.S.: Watch out for Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai as she makes a surprise appearance in one of the episodes!

We Are Lady Parts is available for streaming on Peacock.