Panchayat season 3 Review: The New Season departs from its usual comedic style  

Panchayat season 3 is an Indian television series, that is available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The popular series premiered its third season on the platform on May 28, 2024.

Season 1 of Panchayat premiered on the streaming service in March 2020. The series was a fresh take on life in rural India as it delved into the fictional village named Phulera in the State of Uttar Pradesh in India. The series follows a slick engineering graduate named Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar) as he takes a job as the Village Council Secretary. The first two seasons followed events of how Abhishek slowly becomes a part of the village all while maintaining his ambition to eventually pursue an MBA degree.

The third season of the series sees a stark shift from its previously comical tone as it dives into the nitty gritty of rural Indian politics. Panchayat season 3 aimed towards a broader narrative structure which correlates with the ambitious nature of the characters. However, the series suffers a loss of innocence, something that had become synonymous with the previous seasons.

Panchayat season 3 is bolder but does not translate to better

The Prime Video series Panchayat (translates to Village Council) offered a fresh take on rural politics as it dealt with the emotive nature and simpleness of people at the grassroots. The new season, however, aims bigger as it shifts focus away from the idiosyncracies of rural life. The third season showcases strifes within and outside the village of Phulera and dives into the arcs of all the major characters.

Panchayat season 3 is no longer about Abhishek Tripathy as hardline rural politics enters the fray. The new season is sluggishly paced as it builds towards a turbulent season finale. Panchayat became synonymous with showcasing a slow-paced life and focused on how even small events mean a lot in the context of the villagers of Phulera.

The familiar beer parties of the secretary Abhishek, the namesake village head Brij Bhushan (Raghubir Yadav), the 'Sachiv Sahayak' Vikas (Chandan Roy), and Prahlad (Faisal Malik) are almost absent. The characters are engrossed in their troubles as there is unrest throughout.

The third season sees Brij Bhushan become a conniving politician as he takes questionable steps to secure his vote bank. There are heated quarrels between him and his wife Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), who is the actual head of the village.

There is a new bully in the village, as the corrupt MLA Chandrakishore Singh (Chandrakishore Singh) enters the story midway. After being humiliated, he was last seen storming off from the village in season 2. Panchayat season 3 inherently focuses on the twisted political games played by Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) as he tries to rally for a position as the head of the village council. He plots and connives with Chandrakishore Singh for the downfall of Manju Devi and Brij Bhushan.

The series continues to highlight subtle issues like corruption, without overtly imposing any morality. The character development of Prahlad and Vikas is one of the highlights of the season as both characters enter new stages in their lives.

One of the biggest losses of Panchayat season 3 is its comical angle, the quirks within the village which invoked laughter from the audience. The only moments of comedy reminiscent of earlier seasons of Panchayat were brought about by the side characters as they went about their daily lives, maintaining their unique mannerisms.

Raising the bar from heartfelt storytelling to the sly world of politics has taken away the essence of the series. The actors maintained their effortless swagger all of them fit into their roles like a glove. However, Neena Gupta as Manju, Sanvikaa as Rinki, and Jitendra Jumar as Abhishek Tripathi remained underutilized in the latest season of Panchayat. Director Deepak Kumar Mishra attempted a broader narrative that led to the loss of naivety the series is loved for.

All eight episodes of Panchayat season 3 are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.