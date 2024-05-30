Panchayat season 3: Full list of cast and characters

Season 3 of the hit Indian comedy-drama Panchayat is back with its new season on Amazon Prime Video. Season 3 premiered on Prime Video on May 28, 2024. This series is scripted by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar. All three seasons are now streaming on Prime Video.

The protagonist of this Indian drama is Jitendra Kumar's character, Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate. After earning his degree, Abhishek finds himself unemployed and takes a job as a panchayat office secretary in a far-off Uttar Pradesh village.

In season three of this comedy-drama, the panchayat elections are approaching. Bhushan and Pradhan's gangs are seen in conflicts as they try to make their public image better. Abhishek tries to stay away from village politics and maintain his objectivity.

Trending

Let us now look into the full list of cast and characters in season 3 of this show.

Full list of cast and characters in Panchayat Season 3

1) Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi

Jitendra Kumar is an Indian Actor who has starred in multiple movies and TV shows, including Gone Kesh (2019), Jaadugar (2022), Kota Factory (2019-present), and more. He is a crowd favorite because of his roles in Kota Factory as Jitu Bhaiya and Jitu in TVF Pitchers. Jitendra has also won major accolades, including two firmware OTT awards.

Jitendra portrays Abhishek Tripathi, the franchise's typical lead actor. In the new season, he is more interested in politics and makes an effort to perform well in his role as panchayat secretary. Due to his commitment to his work, he needs to give up his romantic relationship with Rinki. This destroys their bond because he can't give her enough time.

2) Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey

The multitalented Raghubir Yadav is not only an actor but also a singer, music composer, and set designer. He has been featured in multiple movies and TV shows, including Bhouri (2016), Newton (2017), Salaam Bombay (1988), and more. The 66-year-old Indian actor has also won major awards, including two International Awards for Best Actor and a FIPRESCI Critic’s Award.

In the new season, Yadav is back in his original avatar as Brij Bhushan Dubey, the Pradhan-Pati and Manju Devi’s husband. He is a little worried about the new secretary who is supposed to join their team. He tells his comrade Yadav to keep a check on him as he doubts the loyalty of newcomers.

3) Neena Gupta as Manju Devi Dubey

Neena Gupta is an Indian actress who has appeared in multiple Indian movies and TV shows, including Masaba Masaba (2020-present), Vadh (2022), Uunchai (2022), and more. This 64-year-old has won several awards, including a Filmfare Award and Two Filmfare OTT awards.

In season 3, she plays Manju Devi, the Pradhan of Phulera, who works with Abhishek. She is an iconoclast who doesn’t step back or is scared to voice her opinions amidst the political chaos in the town. Devi is a brave character, and even though she knows that being outspoken can be dangerous for her, she doesn’t let evil triumph over good.

4) Chandan Roy as Vikas

A still image of Chandan Roy (Image via Instagram/@chandanroy.7)

Chandan Roy is a 28-year-old Indian actor who made his debut in the Indian web series Panchayat. Apart from that, he has also starred in movies like Sanak (2021), State of Siege: Temple Attack (2021), Hostel Daze (2019-23), and many more.

Chandan Roy plays the role of Vikas, who is the office assistant of the Gram Panchayat in season 3. At the beginning of the series, he is seen in conflict with the new secretary of Phulera. Vikas doesn’t seem to favor him, and as a result, the new secretary threatens to file a case against him.

Other actors starring in Panchayat Season 3

Panchayat Season 3 cast members (Image via Instagram/@primevideoin)

Faisal Malik as Prahladchand Prahlad Pandey

Sanvikaa as Rinki

Saad Bilgrami as Aditya

Vinod Suryawanshi as New Sachiv

Kusum Shastri as District Magistrate

Vishal Yadav as Jagmohan

Gaurav Singh as Chottan Singh

Pankaj Jha as Chandrakishore Singh

All eight episodes of Panchayat season 3 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.