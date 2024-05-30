Panchayat season 3 Ending Explained: Violence enters the fray in the high-octane season finale

The popular Indian series Panchayat season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 28, 2024. It graced the screens after a two-year wait following the release of season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

The third season sees the Village Council Secretary, Abhishek Tripathy (Jitendra Kumar) return to the fictitious village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh, India to resume his duties. His usual aides Pradhan Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav), Upa-Pradhan Prahlad Pandey (Faisal Malik), and Office Assistant of the Village Council Vikas (Chandan Roy), Tripathi also return to help him with his duties.

However, Panchayat season 3 departed from its usual naivety to focus on hardline politics as Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) plots with a corrupt MLA, Chandra Kishore Singh (Pankaj Jha) to abet the downfall of the current village leader, and Brij Bhushan's wife, Manju Devi (Neena Gupta).

Bhushan and Chandra Kishore hatch various plots to cause strife within the village, culminating in an ugly and almost violent showdown at the end of the season.

Panchayat season 3 Ending: Brij Bhushan gets shot as things take a violent turn in the season finale

The final episode of Panchayat season 3 is titled Hamla (translating to 'attack' in English). The title is apt as events take an ugly turn at the end of the season. The entirety of the season saw tensions rise between Bhushan and Brij Bhushan as the two are seen devising political strategies to demean the other.

Bhushan is a character who has been aiming to seat himself or his wife as the new village council head since season 2. However, season 3 delved into the dirty side of rural Indian politics, culminating in a showdown of arms in the final part of the season finale.

The season finale of Panchayat season 3 begins by depicting how the people of the village Phulera deceivedly resolve to buy MLA's favorite horse. Once the horse arrives in Phulera, Bhushan notifies MLA Chandra about the plot. Angered by the dishonesty, the MLA intends to attack the entire village.

The Panchayat prepares for Chandra's attack on them. The Block Development Officer and Station House Officer intervene, but the MLA is adamant on vengeance. The dispute ends only when a prominent politician urges MLA Chandra to act wisely. Upon the MLA's backing down, the village celebrates the victory, but Bhushan and his gang lament how things turned out.

The violence might have been kept at bay during the brazen showdown of arms however, the enmity is far from over. The final moments of the season finale take place fifteen days after the rift between the MLA and the villagers. Prahlad, Vikas, and Brij Bhushan are preparing to bid farewell to Abhishek as he is going to board a bus to take his MBA entrance examination.

Two helmet-clad shooters fire at the gang as they dodge the attacks. Abhishek boards the bus and leaves as advised by the remaining trio. However, the shooters return and chase down Vikas, Brij Bhushan and Prahlad. In a departure from the peaceful setting in previous seasons of Panchayat, violence erupts as Brij Bhushan gets shot by the assailants.

Brij Bhushan's shooting leaves questions to be answered by Panchayat season 4

The final moments of the Panchayat season 3 finale saw Brij Bhushan in the hospital and Abhishek, Prahlad, and Vikas preparing to leave the premises. They encounter, Bhushan, the MLA, and his goons and engage in a verbal fight which quickly turns into a full-blown fistfight.

The police handcuff all the people involved, which results in many questions in the viewers' minds. The season does not establish who shot Brij Bhushan. Abhishek and his aides think MLA Chandra staged the attack while Bhushan and the MLA insinuate that Brij Bhushan staged the attack on himself to garner sympathy votes in the upcoming elections.

The MLA's arrest might affect his assembly election run in the upcoming season, while Abhishek's potential admission to an MBA institution might be hampered due to his violent conduct. Meanwhile, Phulera's deplorable roads remain unattended as the political turmoil shifts all focus from its repair. Details about the attack will remain eagerly awaited in the upcoming season of Panchayat.

Panchayat season 3 is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.