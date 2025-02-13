“We're going to meet him, he's going to start answering questions”— High Potential showrunner Todd Harthan explains shocking finale twist 

High Potential, featuring Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, wrapped up with a dramatic double cliffhanger that has left fans hungry for answers. We learned that Morgan has now become the killer's next target, and in a shocking twist, her ex-husband, Roman, is alive.

In a recent chat with ScreenRant on February 12, 2025, showrunner Todd Harthan shared insights into the finale's major character arcs, surprising moments, and the main villain's motivations.

“We're going to meet him, he's going to start answering questions, and in episode 1, season 2, here it comes.”

He also hinted at what viewers can look forward to in season 2, teasing a deeper dive into the characters and their storylines.

The killer's inspiration and Morgan's role

One of the burning questions after the finale was why the killer had Morgan in his sights. Harthan explained that the killer’s choice came down to a mix of inspiration and luck.

"He didn't know, going into this journey, that Morgan was out there–that this unicorn was going to solve these puzzles in the way that she did," he said.

He compared it to how artists inspire one another.

"It’s like when artists get inspired by other artists, and so this is the person that he has chosen. It's luck. The stars aligned," he noted.

He also hinted that there could be a deeper link between Morgan and the killer, saying,

"As far as a connection to the backstory… wow, you never know. I mean, when that writer's room opens, who knows?"

This keeps fans on their toes about the potential twists surrounding Morgan's history and her ties to the killer in High Potential season 2. Harthan promises that the killer’s next game won’t be predictable.

Roman's return in High Potential and its impact

Another jaw-dropping twist in the High Potential finale was the revelation that Morgan's ex-husband, Roman, is alive. Harthan acknowledged how complicated this twist is and the effect it could have on Morgan’s character.

"I think what you'll learn next year is that his disappearance and where he went and why he ended up there was really, really complicated," he explained.

He confessed that crafting such a twist comes with its challenges, noting,

"sometimes I go, "This is a really compelling, interesting way to end a season, and I'm backing myself into a really terrifying story corner that I have to fight my way out of with some other wonderful brains in the writer's room"."

Harthan emphasized that the writers would carefully plan Roman's storyline in High Potential, aiming to surprise the viewers. He also teased a potential exploration of Gio's connection to Roman in season two.

Gio, an informant who has helped Morgan, seems to have ties to Roman, adding yet another layer to the unfolding mystery. Harthan is eager to bring Gio back due to his connection to Roman and believes the interactions between Gio and Morgan will create exciting new storylines.

Challenges for Morgan and exploring her past

Harthan also shared his thoughts on how tricky it is to write for a genius protagonist like Morgan. He stressed that it's crucial to put her in challenging situations that test her emotions.

"I think it's [about] putting her in situations that test her mettle, test her emotions, and pull at her heartstrings" he mentioned.

He pointed out that those who underestimate her— especially figures in power— often trigger her fierce reactions. The showrunner confirmed that season two will delve into Morgan's childhood and the challenges of being identified as an HPI (High Potential Individual).

"Oh my gosh, of course," Harthan replied enthusiastically when asked about diving into Morgan's past.

He noted that Kaitlin Olson is keen to explore the darker aspects of being an HPI, which can lead to feelings of isolation.

"I think that with more real estate and more stories to tell, we're going to dive deeper into the relationships with her parents, with her adolescence, what that looked like, and all those things," Harthan elaborated.

He pointed out that Morgan's protective nature towards her son, Elliot, is rooted in her experiences.

In summary, the interview with the High Potential showrunner provided exciting insights into the finale's surprises and what’s on the horizon for season 2. From the killer's motivations to Roman’s unexpected return and a deep dive into Morgan's backstory, this promises to be a complex and thrilling storyline.

Harthan's dedication to keeping viewers guessing, alongside a deeper exploration of the characters’ lives, ensures that High Potential will keep its audience captivated.

