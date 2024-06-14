Bridgerton season 3 has introduced a controversial change that has left many fans divided. Francesca Bridgerton's storyline now involves a new character, Michaela Stirling, replacing the beloved Michael Stirling, Francesca's second husband, from the books.

An X user, @Nicoinpink, encapsulated the disappointment of a group of fans, saying:

“We were robbed."

This shift from Michael to Michaela, played by Masali Baduza, in Bridgerton season 3 not only alters Francesca's romantic arc but also signifies a major departure from the original plot, challenging long-time fans' expectations and emotional connections to the series.

“I oddly felt betrayed. The actor for 'Michaela' is breathtaking, and I would've been happy to see her play anything else. I just can't find happiness in this. It feels as well, like John and Francesca's love for one another simply does not matter anymore. I hate that feeling,” said another fan.

The shift in season 3 has received mixed reactions from the fans. Many responses show that the constant love of fans for Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, remains, alongside support for the potential new arc.

“Supporting my girl whether she chooses to love a Michael or a Michaela,” said another fan.

“People are mad that they changed michael to michaela, but i think we should be doing that way more,” said a fan supporting the makers decision.

“Truth!! I just want her to be happy. She’s about to go through so much,” wrote another fan.

The shift from Michael to Michaela in Bridgerton season 3

In Julia Quinn's novels, Francesca's romantic journey is intricately tied to Michael, who becomes her second husband after the tragic death of her first husband, John Stirling. The show's decision to replace Michael with Michaela in Bridgerton season 3 marks a radical departure from the original narrative.

Reportedly in an interview with Cosmopolitan in May 2021, Julia Quinn was questioned on the idea of Netflix making one of the Bridgerton children queer. In response, she said

"I love it. There is a gay character, Henry Granville, but secondary. It would be great if there was a protagonist. One of the things the series has done amazingly well is to perfectly mimic the kind of emotions you feel when you read a romance novel... They make you feel good and the main reason is because they show a world in which anyone has the right to be happy. “

She further added,

“Being more inclusive, casting without racial prejudice, all of that contributes to that feeling. Imagining a gay protagonist in 'The Bridgertons' seems like a good idea to me because the goal of the saga has always been to show that all people deserve a happy ending."

Michaela Stirling, introduced as John’s effervescent cousin, immediately captivates Francesca with her vibrant personality, hinting at a potential romantic storyline.

The change in Bridgerton season 3 not only alters Francesca's romantic trajectory but also redefines her character's emotional journey. In the books, Francesca's relationship with Michael is laden with themes of love, loss, and redemption. By substituting Michael with Michaela, the series potentially introduces a fresh dynamic.

This transformation in Bridgerton season 3 also challenges long-time fans' expectations and emotional connections. Michaela's introduction could provide an opportunity for Bridgerton season 3 to explore contemporary themes, such as LGBTQ+ relationships, within its historical setting. This modernization can attract a broader audience and foster discussions on inclusivity and representation.

Viewers can catch up with Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix.

