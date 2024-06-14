Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Everything we know so far

In the finale of Bridgerton season 3, viewers are introduced to a new character, Michaela Striling, played by Masali Baduza. Michaela is depicted as John Stirling's cousin and attends a ball organized by the Featherington sisters, where she is introduced to John's new wife Francesca.

For the uninitiated, Michaela Striling in the Bridgerton book series is Michael Stirling, who is a tall, strong, and handsome man.

After the release of the final episode of the third season, which hinted at the gender-bending of Michael Sterling's character and the inclusion of more queer-friendly characters and stories, showrunner Jess Brownell spoke with Deadline about all things Bridgerton. Discussing her decision to change Michael Stirling's character to Michaela Stirling, Brownell said:

Trending

"When I read her book, I, as a queer woman, really related to her book. Maybe in a way Julia Quinn didn’t intend, but a lot of Francesca’s book is about feeling different from her family and from the world around her and not really knowing why."

She further continued:

"In the book, I think it’s mostly just about being introverted. But I think for a lot of queer people, not every queer person, but a lot of queer people, that sense of feeling different from the time you’re young, is part of our stories. So it felt like a natural one to gender bend."

Who plays Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton season 3?

Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton season 3 is played by South African actress, Masali Baduza. She began her acting career in 2017 and has mostly been associated with theater productions. Beyond theater, she has acted in movies such as Slumber Party Massacre (2021) and The Woman King (2022).

Additionally, Baduza has been featured in the 2019 South African crime thriller series Trackers. However, to date, her portrayal of Sephy Hadley in the BBC drama series Noughts + Crosses remains one of her best. Her casting as Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton has generated excitement among her fans, who eagerly anticipate her interpretation of the character.

Read more: 5 most loved Bridgerton characters of all time

Showrunner Jess Brownell on Francesca and Michaela's happily ever after

As previously mentioned, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell gave an in-depth interview with Deadline on the day the second part of the show's third season premiered. In the interview, she spoke about all the characters whose fates had drastically changed following the conclusion of the season.

Among the characters she spoke about was Fransesca, whose future now appears to be a bit different from what audiences might have anticipated. Fans familiar with Julia Quinn's books are aware that after John Stirling's death, Francesca marries Michael Stirling, John's cousin. However, in the show, Michael's character has been changed into Michaela, a woman.

Following the revelation, some fans have been worried if there will be a happy ending for Francesca and Michaela in the show as there was for Francesca and Michael in the books. Jess Brownell has reassured fans that the couple's story will indeed have a happy ending.

Read more: Every Bridgerton sibling and who they marry in the show & books

In the interview, she explained:

"There are certain elements of her story, historically, that allow us some wiggle room in terms of creating a happily ever after, which we very much want to have."

She further added:

"I think when approaching a queer story, it’s very important to me that in this world of happily ever afters that we are able to see a queer happily ever after and not let it be queer trauma."

All episodes of Bridgerton season 3 are currently streaming on Netflix.