Wendy Trapaga's brutal killing - A detailed case overview

The brutal murder of 21-year-old Wendy Trapaga in October 2002 shook the small city of Miami Springs. Trapaga was a young bride who had been married for just four days before she was found brutally murdered in a parking lot.

Her tragic death triggered an investigation, and detectives soon discovered a troubling secret about her whirlwind romance with her husband, Michel Escoto, and the involvement of another woman, Escoto's ex-girlfriend, Yolanda Cerrillo.

The gruesome death soon turned into a complex case of love, betrayal, and greed. The case has been explored on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode, Mystery in South Beach.

Wendy Trapaga’s murder: What happened to her?

In October 2002, Michel Escoto's 21-year-old wife, Wendy Trapaga, was found dead just days after their courthouse wedding in Miami. Her body was recovered from the North Miami-Dade warehouse district, and authorities reported that she had been beaten and strangled to death.

Prosecutors on the case alleged that Escoto had killed his wife to collect on the $1 million life insurance policy she had taken out prior to their marriage.

Wendy Trapaga’s mother, Myriam Benitez, also testified that she had questioned her daughter’s decision to secure the policy, especially since the couple did not have any children and were financially strained.

Moreover, Benitez also stated a troubling incident before the marriage where Escoto allegedly flew into a rage and threw his motorcycle helmet in anger at Wendy while she stood nearby. Despite their troubles, Benitez reported believing the couple seemed happy at their October 10, 2002, wedding. Shortly before the ceremony, Wendy Trapaga even announced that she was pregnant.

Who was the prime witness in Wendy Trapaga’s murder?

One of the key witnesses in the case was Escoto’s longtime girlfriend, Yolanda Cerrillo. As reported by CBS Miami, Cerrillo testified that although Escoto had married Trapaga, he maintained his relationship with her. She also admitted to helping him plan Trapaga’s murder, saying they had rehearsed methods including drugging and drowning.

According to Cerrillo, Escoto had crushed Percocet pills into Wendy's drink but failed in his attempt at drowning Wendy in a Jacuzzi to make her death look like an accident. She said that he later appeared at her home with a semi-conscious Trapaga in his car before taking her to the site where the murder took place. Wendy was strangled to death and bludgeoned with a tire iron.

Wendy Trapaga was killed by her husband (Representative image via Getty)

Yolanda Cerrillo also told, as reported by CBS Miami, that Escoto came back carrying a tire iron wrapped in a rag. He was covered in blood, and he discarded the murder weapon in Biscayne Bay. Divers were later able to recover the item. Cerrillo said that she waited in the car nearby and did not witness the killing. She was also able to secure immunity by testifying against Escoto.

Michel Escoto's trial and sentencing

During his trial, Michel Escoto chose to represent himself. He cross-examined Cerrillo and even indicated that she was a jealous ex-lover who was trying to frame him. However, Cerrillo insisted the murder plot was joint. According to reports, he also asked Myriam Benitez if she believed he killed her daughter, to which she replied,

“I never thought that you would be capable of something like that. You were her husband.”

Following the trial, Michel Escoto was found guilty of first-degree murder and was convicted. Prosecutors argued that Escoto killed Trapaga in order to collect the $1 million life insurance policy, calling the murder "a crime of greed." He has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

