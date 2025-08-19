Amanda Knox shares with daughter the truth about her wrongful conviction ahead of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox's story will be explored on Hulu's The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which is set to premiere on August 20, 2025. The docuseries revisits the case of Knox's wrongful conviction in the death of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy.

Amanda was convicted in 2007, and after years of legal battle, her conviction was finally overturned in 2015. She is now married to Christopher Robinson, and the couple shares a daughter, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson.

Although Amanda once thought she wouldn't discuss her conviction and her years in Italy with her daughter until she was at least six, Eureka began asking about it ever since she turned 3.

Amanda Knox talks about discussion with her daughter regarding her wrongful conviction

Amanda Knox at The Italy Innocence Project (Image via Getty)

Ahead of the release of Hulu's The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, Amanda spoke with Today.com about how she navigated the discussion of her wrongful conviction with her daughter. Explaining why her daughter started asking about it, Knox said:

“A part of that is because I don’t hide it, I don’t hide that I go every year to the Innocence Network Conference, right? And I’m friends with other wrongly convicted people. I do a lot of criminal justice reform advocacy, and then, of course, we’re making the show, and my daughter is seeing an actress playing me, an actress playing her as a baby, and is curious and wants to know.”

Amanda noted that her daughter is interested in storytelling, much like her. One day, she wanted to hear the story about Amanda's time in Italy. While Amanda believes in being honest and transparent with kids, she was faced with the difficult task of explaining the incident to her four-year-old in an age-appropriate way. According to Today.com, she told her daughter:

"It's very simple. It's just, when Mommy was young, Mommy went to Italy, and she made friends and she had fun, but then someone hurt her friend, and the police thought Mommy hurt her friend, and so they put Mommy in jail."

Amanda continued:

"And Mommy was in jail for a long time, and she was very sad. But then one day, Mommy proved that she was innocent and she got to go home, and then she met your daddy and had you and happily ever after — she loves it when it ends on her."

Amanda also shared that becoming a mother to her daughter and younger son, Echo, has helped her have a different outlook on what happened in Italy.

About The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is an eight-episode docuseries premiering on August 20, 2025. It follows the case of Amanda Knox’s wrongful conviction, beginning with her arrival in Italy as a study-abroad student, the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher, and the criminal trials and conviction that followed.

Knox was convicted in 2009 and sentenced to 26 years in prison. However, she was later acquitted on appeal in 2011 and released after serving about four years. Following her release, Knox returned to the U.S.

However, the matter was far from over. In 2014, Knox was once again convicted of Kercher's murder before the Italian Supreme Court ultimately overturned the verdict in 2015.

Meredith Kercher was murdered by Rudy Guede, who was found guilty in 2009 and initially sentenced to 30 years in prison. His sentence was later reduced to 16 years, and he was released in 2021 after serving 13 years. Guede has maintained his innocence and denied killing Kercher.

Catch more about the case tomorrow on The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

