Wentworth season 8: Full list of cast in the eighth installment

Wentworth season 8 has been a staple of Australian television since its premiere, known for its intense drama and complex characters. Each season brings new twists, character developments, and additional cast members that keep the story fresh and engaging. Season 8, in particular, continues to delve into the lives of the inmates and staff at Wentworth Correctional Centre, introducing new characters while further developing the arcs of the existing ones.

The eighth season of Wentworth maintains its reputation for high-stakes drama and intricate storylines. As the show advances, the cast remains a crucial element in bringing the intense atmosphere of Wentworth Correctional Centre to life.

Season 8 not only continues the stories of fan-favourite characters but also introduces new faces that add depth and complexity to the narrative.

Full list of cast members in Wentworth season 8

1) Kate Atkinson as Vera Bennett

Kate Atkinson as Karen Miller (Image Via IMDB)

Vera Bennett was once called “Vinegar Tits” by her inmates when she was a rookie officer who always follows orders religiously. Through several seasons, Vera changes from this timid junior officer to become the prison governor at Wentworth Correctional Center.

For the unversed Kate Atkinson is an Australian actress who first came to the limelight because of her multi-faced performances on the SeaChange TV series, a highly popular Australian comedy-drama.

2) Robbie Magasiva as Will Jackson

Robbie Magasiva as Will Jackson (Image Via Robbie Magasiva Instagram)

Will Jackson, a senior prison officer, is haunted by personal and professional disarray. The series portrays the emotional aftershocks of his spouse’s killing, the complexity of his relationship with Joan Ferguson as well as the moral dilemmas that come with being in charge of maintaining order in an institution.

Robbie Magasiva is a well-known actor from New Zealand famous for his involvement in the comedy film, Sione's Wedding.

3) Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak

Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak (Image Via Kate Jenkinson Instagram)

For Allie Novak, it has always been a story about resilience and survival. Bea Smith introduces Allie to Wentworth when she enters as a drug addict who is being manipulated. She ultimately becomes strong-minded and determined instead. Kate Jenkinson has played some popular roles in Australian television including Billie Proudman, a quirky and lovable character on the drama series Offspring.

4) Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart

Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart (Image Via Bernard Curry Instagram)

Jake Stewart is one of those characters within Wentworth whose morality is quite hard to determine. He creates tension between him and Vera Bennett because he manipulates her often. Bernard Curry is a seasoned performer with significant credits in iconic Australian series like Neighbours and Home and Away.

5) Jacqueline Brennan as Linda Miles

Jacqueline Brennan as Linda Miles (Image Via Jacqueline Brennan Instagram)

Linda Miles, who is often referred to as “Smiles” by the inmates, always appears tough even when she can be harsh in Wentworth season 8. She stands firm in her capacity as the senior officer and isn’t afraid of confrontation, thus giving her a strong presence in jail.

Jacqueline Brennan has had a long and varied career on Australian television and stage. She has featured in shows such as The Hollowmen and Upper Middle Bogan apart from Wentworth season 8.

6) Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson

Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson (Image Via IMDB)

Joan Ferguson, commonly known as The Freak on Wentworth season 8, is one of the most terrifying characters on Wentworth. Her manipulative personality and sometimes violent nature make her feared by everyone within this prison system.

Pamela Rabe is a renowned actress who has appeared in many films, and TV shows, and plays among other acting roles throughout her career. Other memorable ones include parts in the movies such as Cosi and The Well.

7) Katrina Milosevic as Sue Boomer Jenkins

Boomer Jenkins is one of those long-term prisoners in Wentworth season 8 whose loyalty and intimidating attitude have kept him glued to this film series all along. She instills some hilarious moments plus very deep emotional sessions especially through friendships alongside her ambitions to start life afresh on her own.

Katrina Milosevic features from the initial seasons of Wentworth'. Previously featured on Australian drama series The Secret Life of Us and Stingers.

8) Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell

Ruby Mitchell is a young inmate and sister to Rita Connors in Wentworth season 8. Her character struggles with resilience and finding her place in the jail. Her survival tactics vis-a-vis her relationship with her sister make Ruby’s story.

Rarriwuy Hick is an Indigenous Australian actress known for her roles in Redfern Now and Cleverman.

9) Leah Purcell as Rita Connors

Rita Connors in Wentworth season 8 happens to be one of the police officers working undercover, who accidentally turns into an inmate of a prison. She demonstrates bravery, moral complexity, and the constant tension between maintaining the cover and ensuring that his younger sibling remains safe while incarcerated. Leah Purcell is highly regarded due to series like The Drover’s Wife and Redfern Now.

Wentworth season 8 continues to captivate audiences with its rich character development and intense drama.