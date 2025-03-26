What did the 7th Heaven cast do after the family drama series?

The WB family drama series 7th Heaven aired on the network between 1996 and 2007. Running for 11 seasons and 243 episodes, it followed the life of the Camden family, comprising Protestant minister Eric Camden, his wife Annie, and their seven children, which inspired the title.

Over the course of its run, 7th Heaven dealt with numerous serious issues that families faced at the time, and sometimes continue to face at present, such as teenage pregnancy. and drug use. After the final season concluded in 2007, the cast members went in different directions, with some establishing themselves in the entertainment industry, such as Jessica Biel, Barry Watson, and Tyler Hoechlin.

All 11 seasons are available to stream on Prime Video, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

7th Heaven cast: Where are all the characters now?

Catherine Hicks as Annie Camden

Catherine Hicks portrayed Camden family matriarch Annie in 7th Heaven. The Emmy-nominated star was best known for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the 1980 TV movie Marilyn: The Untold Story before she signed on for the series. She had also made her mark in pop culture, playing Dr Gillian Taylor in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home in 1986.

Since stepping into the shoes of Annie, Hicks has appeared in many television films such as A Christmas Reunion (2015) and Honeymoon from Hell (2016). She also lent her voice to shows such as Coming to the Stage (2015-2022) and JJ Villard's Fairy Tales (2020). The 73-year-old announced her retirement from acting back in 2023.

Stephen Collins as Rev. Eric Camden

Stephen Collins played Reverend Eric Camden in 7th Heaven, guiding his family and community. After the show, he appeared in Brothers & Sisters (2010) and Avengers Assemble (2014). His career ended in 2014 after he admitted to multiple abuse scandals. He issued a public apology, referenced in the 2025 Hollywood Demons docuseries.

Barry Watson as Matt Camden

Barry Watson played Matt Camden, the eldest child of the Camden family in 7th Heaven. Since the show concluded, Barry has appeared in several TV shows, being cast in recurring roles on Gossip Girl (2007-2012), Hart of Dixie (2011-2015), and Masters of Sex (2013-2016).

He also starred in the series Date My Dad (2017) and Naomi (2022), which were both canceled after their first seasons. Watson’s film appearances include A Dog's Way Home (2019).

Jessica Biel as Mary Camden

Jessica Biel starred as Mary, the second-eldest of the Camden children in 7th Heaven. Mary was depicted in the series as a headstrong and athletic character who faced various personal challenges, including rebellious phases and early motherhood.

The series helped Biel establish herself in the industry. She went on to star in films such as The A-Team (2010), New Year's Eve (2011), Total Recall (2012), Hitchcock (2012), A Kind of Murder (2016), and Shock and Awe (2017). Biel made her return to television with leading roles in The Sinner (2017-2021). She married pop star Justin Timberlake in 2012 and shares two sons with him.

Beverley Mitchell as Lucy Camden

Beverley Mitchell was cast as Lucy Camden-Kinkirk, the third Camden in the series. Lucy evolves from a dramatic teenager into a mature adult, eventually becoming an associate pastor and balancing her roles as a wife and mother.

Since 7th Heaven concluded, Mitchell starred in numerous television films such as A Gift Wrapped Christmas (2015), Hometown Christmas (2018), and Rock and Roll Christmas (2019). She currently co-hosts a 7th Heaven rewatch podcast with David Gallagher and Mackenzie Rosman.

David Gallagher as Simon Camden

David Gallagher portrays Simon, the fourth-oldest Camden child, in 7th Heaven. Beyond the show, he is also known for voicing Riku in the Kingdom Hearts video game series. Gallagher guest-starred in numerous shows such as Smallville, The Vampire Diaries, Criminal Minds, CSI, and S.W.A.T. since the 7th Season concluded.

In April 2024, he reunited with former co-stars Beverley Mitchell and Mackenzie Rosman to co-host the rewatch podcast Catching Up with the Camdens, where they revisit their experiences on the set of the show.

Mackenzie Rosman as Ruthie Camden

Mackenzie Rosman portrayed Ruthie Camden, the youngest daughter in the series. Establishing herself as a child actress, Rosman appeared in various film and television projects after 7th Heaven, such as Nightcomer, Beneath, and Ghost Shark. Along with Mitchell and Gallagher, she co-hosts the rewatch podcast Catching Up with the Camdens from 2024.

Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino as David and Sam Camden

Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino portrayed twin brothers Sam and David Camden on the television series 7th Heaven. Born during the show's third season, the twins were initially played interchangeably by the Brino quadruplets—Nikolas, Lorenzo, Zachary, and Myrinda. 7th Heaven remains their sole acting credit. Lorenzo Brino passed away in a car accident on March 9, 2020, at the age of 21.

