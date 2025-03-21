Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian teases youngest daughter Adira about stealing his credit card after seeing her retail therapy indulgence

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently had a lighthearted dad moment when he shared an adorable picture of his younger daughter, Adira, indulging in retail therapy. Ohanian reacted to the snapshot, jokingly questioning whether she had taken his credit card to fund her little shopping adventure.

This delightful moment follows Serena Williams’ new collaboration with children’s fashion brand- Janie and Jack. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently launched her first-ever children’s clothing line, a limited-edition spring 2025 collection inspired by her daughters, Olympia and Adira. Williams participated in an adorable photoshoot alongside her girls to promote the collection.

"As a longtime fan of Janie and Jack, I'm thrilled to bring this collection to life alongside my girls," Serena Williams said (via PR Newswire). "Every piece is designed to celebrate family, style, and the special moments we share together. I poured so much love into this collection and can't wait for families everywhere to experience it."

On March 20, 2025, a behind-the-scenes image from the shoot was shared on Adira’s official Instagram account, managed by her parents. In the picture, Adira donned a matching pink skirt and top from the Janie and Jack collection while accessorizing with a purse and holding a shopping bag. The post was humorously captioned:

"When the paparazzi catches you shopping. Mama don’t be mad!"

Ohanian couldn’t resist chiming in with a humorous comment:

"Is that where my credit card went!?"

The tech entrepreneur also shared the post on his Instagram stories:

Screengrab of Alexis Ohanian's Instagram stories and his comment on daughter Adira River's Instagram post/@adiraohanian

Last month, Alexis Ohanian adorably encouraged his daughter Adira as she played dress-up with her dolls.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares heartfelt thoughts on raising his 'nice' and 'kind' daughters

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, posted his best experience being the father of daughters Olympia and Adira. Speaking in a December 2024 Instagram Q&A, the 41-year-old said he adores finding their individual personalities.

"Great question! My favourite part of being a girl dad is that I get to learn all these wonderful, unique, different things that make my little girls, little girls. And I grew up with sisters, I am obviously a dude, and I am a very proud girl dad," he said.

Alexis Ohanian also spoke of their kindness and consideration, mentioning that they are kinder and more thoughtful than he was when they were young.

