Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian adorably cheers up daughter Adira as she enters the fashionista era

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian never ceases to amaze fans with his adorable parenting adventures. While his daughter Olympia often creates highlights with her cute stints, it is time for the young toddler Adira to walk into the frame now. The adorable dad ensured cheering her up like her biggest supporter as she tried unleashing her creativity in her latest Instagram post.

Williams and her husband welcomed their second daughter in August 2023. They first shared the news that they were expecting a baby in an Instagram post before the 2023 Met Gala. The Williams family has been sharing updates about her on social media since welcoming Adira. The WTA legend posted a sweet video of herself and Adira on a tennis court in November 2024.

Fans saw more adorable moments from Adira in a recent post. The cute toddler dressed up her dolls as she replicated the stunning fashion sense of her mother. The post was shared from her official Instagram account. Managed by her parents, the profile still remains light, with just two posts and more than 45,000 followers. The caption said:

"I can play with dolls too."

Ohanian and Williams couldn't stop gushing over the adorable scenes. Cheering up the little one in a lovable manner, he commented:

"Yes you CAN little Dee Dee."

"Awwww I love you so much," Williams wrote.

Williams' (top) and (2nd from top) Ohanian's comments - Via Adira's Instagram (@adiraohanian)

Olympia, being the elder one, generally accompanies her mother during events.

Serena Williams poses alongside daughter Olympia to support their TGL golf team LAGC

Serena Williams (R) and daughter OIympia TENNIS: MAR 29 Miami Open - Source: Getty

Serena Williams cheered on the family-owned golf team LAGC this week as she stepped into the TMRW Golf League arena to witness the showdown against the New York Golf Club. Olympia matched her footsteps to be a part of the adorable evening.

The show turned out to be a fun outing for the mother-daughter duo as the two had a great time. Williams shared a few selfies from the stands where Olympia held a seat beside her.

Serena Williams with daughter Olympia via her Instagram (@serenawilliams)

Alexis Ohanian, Williams, Olympia, and Adira own the golf club.

