Serena Williams and Olympia pose together for sweet mother-daughter selfies while showing support for their golf team LAGC

Serena Williams recently attended the TGL clash between Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) and New York Golf Club (NYGC) with her daughter Olympia. The mother-daughter duo sat in the crowd and seemingly had a blast as LAGC, which is co-owned by Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, qualified for this year's playoffs.

Ad

Los Angeles Golf Club made a scintillating comeback at the inaugural edition of the TMRW Golf League on Monday (February 25), overturning a 0-4 deficit to win 5-4 in overtime. The victory sent LAGC into the playoffs of the professional golf league.

Serena Williams and her seven-year-old daughter, Olympia, were in the crowd for the entirety of the match. While the 23-time Major winner had donned a cropped black-and-white striped shirt for the occasion, her daughter was dressed in red. They clicked a few selfies, which the 43-year-old later uploaded on her Instagram stories.

Ad

Trending

For those unaware, Williams and Los Angeles Golf Club go way back. The American, along with her entrepreneur husband, Alexis Ohanian, and her elder sister, Venus Williams, became co-owners of LAGC in June 2023.

Via Serena Williams' Instagram stories from Monday

Ohanian, on his part, was also jubilant over the Los Angeles-based team qualifying for the 2025 TGL playoffs. The Reddit co-founder also took to his Instagram stories, resharing a post by TGL's official social media handle where his wife can be seen rejoicing at their team's victory.

Ad

Los Angeles Golf Club will face The Bay Golf Club on March 3. LAGC, who have won two matches in the 2025 TGL season so far, will clinch the top spot in the standings if they win their next match.

Serena Williams on her 2025 TGL experience: "So exciting to be here as a team owner"

Serena Williams told ESPN on the eve of her team Los Angeles Golf Club's previous match that it was exhilarating for her to watch the best of the best tee off against each other.

Ad

"It's so exciting to be here as a team owner and get a different look at things. It's so wild. It's something you see a little bit in tennis. We see it all the time in basketball, right? But we don't see it so much in golf. Actually, we never see that in golf," Williams told ESPN.

Notably, the 23-time Major winner, her husband and her elder daughter Olympia are also co-owners of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City F.C., which is also based in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas