Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian delivers 5-word reaction to wife celebrating LAGC's win against New York at TGL

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian delivered an emphatic reaction to the tennis legend's jubilant celebrations after Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) secured a crucial win against New York Golf Club. Williams, her husband Ohanian and her elder sister Venus are all co-owners of LAGC.

Ad

On Monday, February 24, LAGC registered a 5-4 win over New York at the SoFi Center in Florida's Palm Beach Gardens. The victory, secured in overtime, helped LAGC seal a playoff spot in the inaugural edition of the innovative golf league formed by legends of the sport including Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy.

In the immediate aftermath of the win, LAGC's Sahith Theegala led the team's celebrations. Co-owner Serena Williams, who was following the action from the stands, was also understandably ecstatic as she jumped in joy. Later, Williams' husband Ohanian posted an Instagram Story featuring a video of the celebrations and captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"Put it in my veins"

Williams' husband Ohanian's Instagram Story featuring the tennis legend celebrating LAGC's TGL win against New York (Source: Instagram/Alexis Ohanian)

The TGL's formation was announced back in August 2022. Initially, plans were to kickstart the league in 2024. However, due to technical and logistical difficulties, the plans were postponed, with the inaugural edition of the league finally kicking off on Tuesday, January 7, this year.

Ad

Shortly after the commencement of the inaugural edition of TGL, Serena Williams attended the debut match of LAGC, and also gave a brief interview, which later prompted golf fans to criticize the tennis legend.

Serena Williams' TGL interview was lambasted by fans who questioned tennis legend's knowledge of golf

Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Both Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian were in attendance for LAGC's much-awaited TGL debut. Williams was also interviewed by ESPN briefly on their broadcast of the league. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said:

Ad

"It's so exciting to be here as a team owner and get a different look at things."

She also weighed in on the exuberant entries of the players involved and suggested that it's quite the departure from traditional golf norms.

"It's so wild. It's something you see a little bit in tennis. We see it all the time in basketball, right? But we don't see it so much in golf. Actually, we never see that in golf," Williams added.

The tennis legend was then asked to commentate briefly, but this rubbed many golf fans the wrong way. These fans later took to social media and expressed their frustrations with what they perceived as Williams' limited golf knowledge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas