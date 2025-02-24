What is Aitana: Metamorphosis all about? Everything to know

Aitana: Metamorphosis is an upcoming six-part docuseries that will be added to Netflix on February 28, 2025. It is directed by Chloé Wallace and centers on the life and artistry of the Spanish phenomenon Aitana Ocano Morales, an actor, singer, and songwriter.

Ad

Komodo studio has produced Aitana: Metamorphosis. Netflix revealed that the grand premiere of this six-part docuseries took place at the Metamorfosis Studio in Madrid.

Follow along to learn more about this upcoming Netflix addition.

Aitana: Metamorphosis: Everything to know about this six-part docuseries

Ad

Trending

Aitana, a Spanish actress who has gained international acclaim for her voice, stars in Aitana: Metamorphosis, as already mentioned before.

Aitana: Metamorphosis will allow fans and viewers of Aitana to learn more about her personal and professional life.

Fans will get a peek at her ascent to popularity, her struggles as an artist, and how she overcomes them to become a major player in the Spanish music industry.

The trailer for Aitana: Metamorphosis was added on YouTube by Netflix on January 31. The two-and-a-half-minute clip demonstrates to viewers how Aitana, despite her worldwide fame and seemingly flawless life, faces several challenges, such as an identity crisis, the pressure of being perfect, facing her fears on stage, and battling rumors.

Ad

Additionally, the teaser offers viewers a glimpse into Aitana's life that no one knows about, such as how she turned to music as a coping mechanism for her issues.

The clip also reveals that viewers will understand how the Spanish celebrity has overcome all of her problems to date and is now standing tall after viewing the documentary series.

It is also certain that viewers will enjoy some good music in the docuseries as the production is based around a musical personality. With that said, Netflix describes this show as:

Ad

"In this documentary series, Aitana reveals intimate moments and reflects on her journey from regular teen to international pop sensation."

Exploring Aitana Ocano Morales's life and career

Ad

Hailing from Barcelona, the 25-year-old Spanish singer and actress Aitana initially came to notice in 2017 after emerging as the runner-up in a TV latent competition called Operación Triunfo.

The single Lo Malo, which became popular in Spain, was recorded by her and a fellow contestant while being on the aforementioned show.

Following that, she secured her first record deal with Universal Music and released her debut solo single, Teléfono, which was another huge hit. In the coming years, Aitana also received a notable Latin Grammy Nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album, in recognition of her debut studio album Spoiler.

Ad

Over the years, she has experimented with a variety of genres, produced a great deal of music, received numerous honors, and gained the title of 'Spanish Princess of Pop.'

Aitana opens up about her battle with depression

Aitana revealed in an interview with UMusic on February 22, 2025, that she was diagnosed with depression in late 2024 and also struggled with hypochondria. She also talked about how she has been afraid of dying since she was a small child and how that has affected her.

Ad

In the interview, she also talked about how she was depressed and unhappy, but she didn't know the reason behind it.

"It is very difficult for me to say these things, not because of bringing out my vulnerability, but because of the problem that can be seen from the outside, which is from the first world”

Ad

Aitana: Metamorphosis arrives on Netflix on February 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback