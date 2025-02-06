What is Breaking Dad: Britain's Unlikeliest Drug Dealer about? Everything to know

Breaking Dad: Britain's Unlikeliest Drug Dealer examines the story of Richard Lubbock, a North London antique dealer and family man, who became one of the UK’s most significant methamphetamine traffickers.

Inspired by the memoir Breaking Dad by his son James, the two-part documentary follows Lubbock’s transition from a legal business owner to a supplier of one of the most addictive substances in London’s nightlife scene during the early 2000s.

The documentary begins with a police raid on Lubbock’s East London penthouse in December 2009. Authorities, expecting to arrest a high-level criminal, instead find a 62-year-old antique trader with no prior record beyond a speeding fine.

Produced by Big Little Fish, Breaking Dad: Britain's Unlikeliest Drug Dealer was first released on Amazon Prime Video in 2024. The series presents a factual account of how Lubbock’s involvement in the drug trade developed, how law enforcement tracked him down, and how his arrest limited the spread of meth in the UK.

Viewing options for Breaking Dad: Britain's Unlikeliest Drug Dealer explored

Breaking Dad: Britain's Unlikeliest Drug Dealer is currently available for streaming on multiple platforms. The documentary first premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 10, 2024, allowing subscribers to watch the two-part series on demand. It is also accessible on Apple TV, where users can rent or purchase it.

Additionally, the series is set to debut on BritBox on February 10, 2025. While the exact release time on BritBox has not been officially announced, new content on the platform typically becomes available at 12 am Pacific Time (PT) on the release date. However, release times may vary by region, so viewers should check BritBox directly on the day of release for availability.

Time Zone City Example Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Los Angeles, USA February 10, 2025 12 am PT Eastern Time (ET) New York, USA February 10, 2025 3 am ET Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) London, UK February 10, 2025 8 am GMT Central European Time (CET) Berlin, Germany February 10, 2025 9 am CET Australian Eastern Time (AET) Sydney, Australia February 10, 2025 7 pm AET

The availability and pricing of streaming services for Breaking Dad: Britain's Unlikeliest Drug Dealer vary by country and platform. Here's a breakdown:

Amazon Prime Video:

United States: Included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $15 per month or $139 annually. A standalone Prime Video subscription is available for $9 per month.

Canada: Part of the Amazon Prime membership, costing CAD 9.99 per month or CAD 99 annually.

United Kingdom: Available with an Amazon Prime subscription at £8.99 per month or £95 per year.

Apple TV+:

United States: Subscription is $10 per month or $99 annually.

Canada: Priced at CAD 12.99 per month.

United Kingdom: Offered at £8.99 per month.

BritBox:

United States: Available as a standalone subscription for $8.99 per month.

Canada: Priced at CAD 9.99 per month or CAD 99.99 annually.

United Kingdom: Subscription costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year.

Please note that prices are subject to change, and availability may vary based on your region and subscription status. It is advisable to check the respective platforms directly for the most current information.

Breaking Dad: Britain's Unlikeliest Drug Dealer: What to expect

Breaking Dad: Britain's Unlikeliest Drug Dealer is a two-part true-crime documentary detailing the rise and fall of Richard Lubbock. The series, produced by Big Little Fish Productions, examines his transformation from a respectable businessman into a key supplier of one of the most potent Class A drugs, culminating in his arrest in 2009.

The investigation began when authorities noticed taxis transporting methamphetamine in East London, an area where the drug was not commonly found. Their inquiries led them to Lubbock, whose financial records did not align with his lavish lifestyle, which included a high-end penthouse and a gold Rolls-Royce.

According to The Sun (June 9, 2024), a police raid on his residence uncovered £1.5 million worth of drugs, marking the largest recorded seizure of crystal meth in Britain at the time. Officers found large quantities of narcotics hidden in ice cream tubs, as well as a setting resembling a waiting area where people arrived to purchase drugs.

Lubbock’s involvement extended beyond distribution. He admitted to using meth, even alongside singer George Michael. His son, James, described his father’s arrest as a moment of relief, stating that he had feared Lubbock’s addiction would lead to his death (The Sun, June 9, 2024).

Sentenced to eight years, Lubbock served four before being released for good behaviour. Ironically, he described prison as "four of the best years of my life," citing the structured environment as a turning point.

More about Breaking Dad: Britain's Unlikeliest Drug Dealer

The official synopsis for the documentary on IMDb reads:

"Middle-aged coin dealer Richard Lubbock becomes an unexpected drug kingpin when police raid his luxury London apartment expecting a major criminal."

Lubbock's struggles with addiction became evident when he arrived late for his ex-wife Marilyn’s funeral in 2008 due to drug use. His son James, now a father of two, acknowledged the personal toll but said the documentary helped him process it.

In 2019, he published Breaking Dad, distinguishing his father from Breaking Bad's Walter White, emphasizing that Lubbock was neither violent nor a drug manufacturer as per The Sun, June 9, 2024.

Now 77 and drug-free, Lubbock remains a grandfather to James’s children, despite ongoing health issues.

