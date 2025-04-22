What is Carlos Alcaraz: My Way all about? Everything to know about the upcoming Netflix series

The upcoming documentary mini-series Carlos Alcaraz: My Way is set to be released globally on April 23, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The docuseries is directed by Jorge Laplace, who also wrote the script along with Edu Salan, and is produced by Morena Films. It follows the life of Spanish professional tennis player Carlos Alcaraz both on and off the court during the 2024 season.

As per the news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Carlos Alcaraz first dropped a hint of Carlos Alcaraz: My Way at the Indian Wells Open in 2024. After beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000, Carlos wrote a cryptic message on the camera lens that said, "N, see you soon."

The series began filming during the Netflix Slam, a televised exhibition match against Rafael Nadal, on March 3, 2024.

The docuseries is set to be released globally on Netflix

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on April 23, 2025. The docuseries consists of three episodes. It was originally titled Alcaraz, the docuseries, before being changed to Carlos Alcaraz: My Way. Following the announcement of the docuseries in March 2024, Carlos spoke to the media briefly, expressing his views on the project.

"I am very happy about this experience with Morena Films and Netflix. People are going to get to watch everything you don't see on a tennis court. I think it's something very different. I hope you enjoy this series as much as I will,” said Carlos Alcaraz.

What is Carlos Alcaraz: My Way all about?

The trailer for Carlos Alcaraz: My Way was released on April 10, 2025, on the official Netflix YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Carlos showing the audience his bedroom, where he sleeps and keeps his trophies.

The clip then shows a montage of his tennis-playing footage along with bits from his family members and himself speaking about his career and aspirations. The trailer intensifies as it showcases what it takes to be at the top in the sport of tennis. It also features Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer speaking on the mentality and sacrifices that come along with playing the sport.

The trailer hints that the docuseries intends to show how Carlos wants to be different and still manage to be the player that he is today. The clip phases out with Carlos expressing his ideology on his journey of becoming the greatest player in the history of tennis.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz? Everything you need to know about the Spanish tennis player

Carlos Alcaraz attends the red carpet at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles on April 21, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Image via Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz began his career at the age of four at the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia. The Spanish professional tennis player rose to fame after becoming the youngest No.1 player in the history of international tennis. He achieved this historical feat by winning his first major title at the 2022 US Open.

He was also named the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year for his performance in the 2022 season. He has already won four Grand Slam titles and six Masters 1000 titles at the mere age of 21. Currently, Carlos Alcaraz is ranked No. 3 in the world and shares an intense rivalry with Jannik Sinner, the current No. 1.

The audience can watch the upcoming docuseries Carlos Alcaraz: My Way on Netflix from April 23, 2025.

